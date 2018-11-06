Father's Day fast approaches and if you're looking for a gift, this round-up is heavy into dining deals.

Restaurants want you to treat dad to a meal, buy him a gift card and send him home with a bonus gift card to use later.

We've also found places where dads eat free — because we know he'll love that.

2018 Father's Day Deals:

TCBY

On Sunday, June 17, dads get a free small cup or cone of frozen yogurt at this dessert shop.

Wienerschnitzel

On Sunday, June 17, dads can enjoy a free Old-Fashioned Sundae at this hot dog chain.

Medieval Times

Dad gets in free now through Father's Day with the purchase of an adult ticket. Use the code: DAD18 at medievaltimes.com.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Dads eat free at participating restaurants by choosing either a 15-layer lasagne or any original recipe spaghetti entree, including spaghetti and meatballs. Drink purchase is required. Limited to two free meals per party.

Olive Garden

Now through Sunday, June 24, spend $50 on an Olive Garden gift card and receive a $10 bonus gift card. The bonus card will be mailed to you and is valid from July 1-July 31.

Red Lobster

For every $75 spent on gift cards, online or at a Red Lobster, receive two bonus gifts good for $10 or a free appetizer. Bonus gifts are valid on return visits between July and September.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Dads who dine at this steak house on Father's Day receive a $25 dining card.

Applebee's

This is really a deal for fathers, mothers and anyone else. Applebee's is offering $1 Long Island Iced Tea drinks for the entire month of June.

Abuelo's

Now through June 15, buy a $50 gift card from Abuelo's and receive a $10 git card.

Benihana

Receive a $10 promotional card when you purchase $50 in gift cards from this teppanyaki restaurant. Offer available until June 17.

Fogo de Chao

Here’s a gift for when you give. Learn more before the offer ends on Father’s Day by visiting https://t.co/aBT6IclCD4 pic.twitter.com/GXORgSoCpG — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) June 10, 2018

Now through Father's Day, get a $25 bonus eCard with purchase of $125 of Gift eCard purchases at this Brazilian steakhouse.

Massage Envy

This Massage Envy offer ends on Father's Day. Until then, buy $125 worth of gift cards for dad and receive a voucher for a free, 30-minute Total Body Stretch session. The fine print is that the voucher is only valid until June 17 and can not be used at the same time as the gift card purchases.

