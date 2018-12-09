Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
Frontier Airlines will now fly nonstop from Orlando, Florida, to more destinations than any other carrier, the company said Wednesday as it announced six seasonal new routes.

Four of those were from Orlando, with Frontier revealing nonstop options to Burlington, Vermont; Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Scroll down for full schedule details)

With the additions, Frontier will now offer either seasonal or year-round service to 54 nonstop destinations from Orlando International. 

“Orlando represents Frontier’s second largest city in our network, both in terms route options and daily flights, and we are pleased to offer the only nonstop flights from Orlando International to 14 cities," Josh Flyr, Frontier Vice President of Network and Revenue, said in a statement. 

Frontier also is adding two  new cities to its network: Burlington and Portsmouth. Frontier will become just the second carrier flying from the New Hampshire's Portsmouth International Airport; Allegiant is the other. 

Frontier’s two other routes announced Wednesday also are to warm-weather destinations. Flights from Atlanta to Sarasota, Florida, begin Dec. 10, and nonstops from Philadelphia to Montego Bay, Jamaica, start Feb. 10.

Frontier will be the only carrier to fly between Burlington and Orlando. It will face competition of some sort on all five of the other routes. 

Frontier described all of the routes as seasonal, but did not specify when each might end.

Frontier also did not detail any route reductions in announcing the six new options, but the carrier is known for quickly – and often quietly – dropping routes that do not meet its expectations. Some are discontinued “seasonally” with no firm plans to resume the service.

Along with Spirit and Allegiant, Frontier is one of the USA’s three big “ultra low-cost carriers.” Those carriers – along with Sun Country, which is currently adopting the model – are known for offering rock-bottom base fares but charging extra for nearly everything else beyond boarding the aircraft.

Scroll down for the schedule details on Frontier’s six newest routes:

Orlando-Burlington

Service (seasonal) begins Feb. 9; two flights a week (Wednesday Saturday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Direct competition: None.

LOCAL REPORTLow-cost carrier Frontier Airlines to land in Burlington (Burlington Free Press)

Orlando-Little Rock

Service (seasonal) begins Nov. 16; two flights a week (Monday, Friday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Direct competition: None, though rival Allegiant flies from Little Rock to Orlando's secondary Sanford airport that's about 25 miles from central Orlando. 

Orlando-Louisville

Service (seasonal) begins Nov. 15; two flights a week (Thursday, Sunday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Direct competition: Delta and Southwest. Allegiant also flies to the nearby Sanford airport. 

Orlando-Portsmouth

Service (seasonal) begins Dec. 6; three flights a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

None, though rival Allegiant flies from Portsmouth to Orlando's secondary Sanford airport that's about 25 miles from central Orlando. 

Atlanta-Sarasota

Service (seasonal) begins Dec. 10; three flights a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Direct competition: Delta.

Philadelphia-Montego Bay

Service (seasonal) begins Feb. 10; two flights a week (Thursday, Sunday) on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Direct competition: American. 

