Twelve children and seven adults were taken to hospitals Wednesday night after they were exposed to pool chemical fumes at a California swimming pool.

Several people were overcome by chlorine poisoning shortly after 6 p.m. at a swimming school about 45 minutes northwest of Los Angeles, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Stan Ziegler said the fumes came from excess chlorine being pumped into the pool after residue was left in the chemical feeder.

Officials said 19 people were affected. Seven needed immediate transportation to a hospital, while the remaining 12 suffered moderate or minor injuries, but were also taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Ziegler said everyone exposed to the fumes is expected to make a full recovery.

Chlorine is commonly used in swimming pools to kill harmful bacteria. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to dangerous levels of the chemical can cause blurred vision; burning pain, redness and blisters on the skin; a burning sensation in the nose, throat and eyes; coughing; chest tightness; difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; fluid in the lungs that may be delayed for a few hours; nausea and vomiting; watery eyes; and wheezing.

According to the CDC, there is no antidote for chlorine exposure, and treatment involves supportive care such as inhaled breathing treatments.

Difficulty breathing was among one of the initial symptoms reported at the scene. Later, Ziegler characterized the medical problems as “various conditions” as a result of exposure.

The Daland Swim School, which offers swim classes to people of all ages, will be closed Thursday for equipment checks, authorities said.

