Prince Edward Island may be Canada's smallest province, but it's big on nature. The "Gentle Island" is the home of the fabled literary character Anne of Green Gables. Red sandy shores line the island, which is surrounded by the warmest waters north of the Carolinas. It's not uncommon to spot a red fox hanging out in downtown Charlottetown, or scampering along a country road near a picturesque farm.

Everything slows down here, and visitors looking to hunker down in nature for a few days have a unique option. Tucked away in the forest on PEI is Tree Top Haven, which features five little pods of magic: one- and two-bedroom geodesic domes that sit atop large wraparound decks, creating the sense that you are part of the forest with fabulous views at every angle. Domes include full kitchens, bathrooms and private hot tubs for each dome. You can even light your dome’s barbecue and grill some fresh local seafood.

Owner Sheila Arsenault grew up spending weekends in her grandfather’s cabin, and always dreamed of living in the woods. Arsenault wanted to cultivate a place where people could come and create great memories.

There is no Wi-Fi or television at Tree Top, just the rustling of the birch trees and a cacophony of woodpeckers. Be sure to have your binoculars handy to zoom in on the red tufted beauties. The domes are all named after local birds, including Blue Jay and Bald Eagle.

If it's stargazing you’re after, you can stare up at the stars through one of the many skylights inside your dome-away-from-home. Tree Top Haven Guest Regan Bates was blown away by the seclusion and peacefulness. “They were so homey,” enthuses Bates. “I was able to settle right into my little space for the weekend."

Arsenault encourages her guests to enjoy forest bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, as the Japanese call it. You walk slowly through the forest past the towering trees, breathing in the fresh air. The objective is to de-stress, heighten your senses, and connect with nature.

She has even introduced a “Hawk Walk” for guests. Islander Jamie Stride trains birds of prey at his Island Falconry service. Stride brings one of his Harris hawks to the Craig's Way Trail located right beside the domes, and allows guests to interact with the majestic bird. You can even put on a falconer's glove and watch in amazement as the hawk swoops down and lands right on the glove looking for a treat.

Rates start at $150 (CDN, about $113 US) a night; treetophaven.ca.

More dome sweet domes

Prince Edward Island isn’t the only place vacationers can experience life in a dome. Here are some other options:

• Asheville Glamping: Get ready for some fun in nature at these domes nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. The mega dome has 1,300 square feet with a built-in slide for the whole family to enjoy.

• Backeddy: A 40-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver takes you to the magical Sunshine Coast and Backeddy Resort. There you will find five glamping domes located right on the water surrounded by the beautiful Sechelt Inlet.

• Ridgeback Lodge: The home of Canada's first geodesic domes. Located in New Brunswick, these luxury domes in the wilderness are the perfect place for stargazing, while soaking in your own wood-fired hot tub.

