A GoFundMe campaign titled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" has raised over $1 million and counting to build President Donald Trump's border wall.

More than 16,000 people have pledged donations to the campaign created Sunday by a "fundraising team" in Miramar, Florida, according to the campaign page.

Its initial goal of $200 million has been bumped to $1 billion.

"It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling," according to the campaign page, which is attributed to Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage Jr. On Sept. 11, 2004, Kolfage became the most severely wounded airman to survive any war in U.S. history, according to reports.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News the administration is exploring "different" sources to pay for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, according to reports.

“There are certainly a number of different funding sources that we’ve identified that we can use, that we can couple with money that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border," Sanders said.

More: President Trump exploring other sources to fund wall, White House says

More: A 2,000-mile journey in the shadow of the border wall

Trump has demanded $5 billion to pay for the border wall he promised to build during his campaign, according to reports. Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to pass a spending measure or shut down some federal agencies.

Kolfage, a staunch supporter of the Trump presidency, believes the crowdfunding campaign can reach its goal if everyone who voted for President Trump contributes.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Kolfage states on the GoFundMe page. "That equates to roughly $5 billion, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this."

The Wall: Untold stories along the U.S.-Mexico border March 19, 2017; Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico; Tutu'uli, a 6-month old female jaguar lives at the Ecological Center of Sonora on March 19, 2017, in Hermosillo, Mexico. A coati climbs in a tree at Dubaral Ranch on the Northern Jaguar Reserve, in Sonora, Mexico on March, 22, 2017. Joab Lopez herds cattle at Atascosa Ranch in Santa Cruz County in Nogales, Ariz., on April 12, 2017. The ranch is owned by J. David Lowell. He wants the illegal crossings to stop, but isn't sure the wall is the answer. Lowell's family has had serious issues with illegal border crossers, including break-ins and shootouts involving cartels and bandits.Ten bodies were found on the ranch in 2010, and Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered on his property. Ruben Aguilar, a Juarez resident, walks up Mount Cristo Rey on April 14, 2017, with his daughter, Osiris Ortiz, who lives in El Paso. They have been making the trek for the last seven years. Every year, the deeply religious family joins thousands who hike up the mountain to pray and celebrate their faith. The mountain is in a spot along the U.S.-Mexico border that allows pilgrims to see Mexico, El Paso and New Mexico from different vantage points. It's also a reminder of the church's teachings, which Aguilar said will be threatened if a wall is erected. Pilgrims reach the base of the limestone cross atop Mount Cristo Rey near Sunland Park, N.M., on April 14, 2017 which is Good Friday. In earlier times, pilgrims from both sides of the border would visit the cross. Cars travel along the dirt road leading to the base of Mount Cristo Rey on April 14, 2017, near Sunland Park, N.M. Rancher John Ladd walks along the border fence on his ranch, which borders with Mexico on May 5, 2017, near Naco, Ariz. He has been frustrated for years over the illegal border crossers and drug smugglers that cut through his ranch. The 16,000-acre calf/cow operation has been in the Ladd family for 121 years. A Border Patrol agent looks for signs of human disturbance on May 10, 2017, while patrolling on his all-terrain vehicle south of Hachita, N.M. Border Patrol supervisor Joe Romero looks for activity while on patrol May 11, 2017, along the border west of Columbus, N. M. Romero was stationed at the Ramsey Forward Operating Base for an 8-day rotation. Fortino Pascual Gutierrez, an employee of Del Campo, hauls tomatoes on May 3, 2017, from a greenhouse to a packing facility located near the coastal town of Altata in the state of Sinaloa, about 40 miles southwest of Culiacan, Mexico. About 80% of Del CampoÕs production of tomatoes, grape tomatoes, round tomatoes, Roma tomatoes, tomatoes on the vine and organic tomatoes as well are exported to the United States and Canada. Border Patrol agent Robert "Lance" LeNoir with his Entry Team also known as "tunnel rats" give a tour of the Galvez tunnel on May 17, 2017, in San Diego. The Galvez tunnel was discovered in December 2009 and is about 762 feet long and about 70 feet deep. LeNoir says the tunnel was exclusively meant to smuggle narcotics into the United States. Kurt Nagel, a marine interdiction agent patrols in a boat in San Diego Bay on May 19, 2017. Their mission is to stop terrorists, terrorist weapons, contraband and people from illegally entering the United States by maritime or even air. A Border Patrol Entry Team also known as "tunnel rats" give a tour into the Galvez tunnel on May 17, 2017, in San Diego. The Galvez tunnel was discovered in December 2009 and is about 762 feet long and about 70 feet deep. Fortino Jose Natario, employee of Del Campo's cuts tomatoes on May 3, 2017, at a greenhouse located near the coastal town of Altata in the state of Sinaloa, about 40 miles southwest of Culiacan, Mexico. About 80% of Del Campo's production of tomatoes, are exported to the United States and Canada. A vermilion flycatcher rests on a fence wire at the Babisal de Arriba Ranch on the Northern Jaguar Reserve, Sonora, Mexico on March 20, 2017. Scott Wilbor, the Sky Island Alliance Conservation Science Director, watches a corridor used by wildlife to move back and forth across the border on Feb. 20, 2017, from a high point near Lochiel, Ariz. Deportees walk towards Angeles Sin Fronteras, a former hotel, in the center of Mexicali, Mexico, that has been converted into a migrant shelter with 55 rooms, with four beds to a room on May 15, 2017. Deportees sleep at Albergue Juan Bosco shelter in Nogales, Mexico, on April 19, 2017, after being caught by the United States Border Patrol and sent back to Mexico. A police officer pulls down a wire ladder early in the morning on May 16, 2017, that had been used the night before by smugglers to help migrants scale the border fence in a park along the border in the center of Mexicali, Mexico, across from Calexico, Calif. An aerial view Big Bend National Park in June in Texas. The park shares the border with Mexico for 118 miles. Volunteers from Arizona Border Recon patrol at night with night vision for any drug traffickers and illegal migrant border crossers coming into U.S. on June 15, 2017, near Sasabe, Ariz. The group is made up mostly of former U.S. military personnel and law enforcement officers. Randon Berg, an Arizona Border Recon volunteer, goes on patrol near Sasabe, Ariz., on June 15, 2017. John Borrego, 15, helps his little brother, Reyden Borrego down from a fence in Los Ebanos, Texas, on July 3, 2017. Tony Zavaleta closes the the gate at Palmito Ranch, located west of Brownsville, Texas, on July 5, 2017. Thomasa Rivas, after praying with her family, at the beach in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico, on July 14, 2017. Verlon Jose, the vice chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, at the border on the Tohono O'odham Nation in Arizona on July 11, 2017. A storm rolls through the Tohono O'odham Nation in Arizona on July 10, 2017. Verlon Jose, the vice chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, gives a media tour of the Tohono O'odham Nation in Arizona on July 11, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check mangoes imported from Mexico at the Mariposa Land Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2017. Migrants get food from local churches outside Grupo Beta in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, on Aug. 10, 2017. Jesus Cortez, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks a driver's paperwork as he brings produce imported from Mexico to the Mariposa Land Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2017. Gene Hernandez, a Medical Legal Death Investigator Supervisor, shows unidentified remains of a John Doe at Pima County Medical Examiner Office in Tucson on June 26, 2017. When migrants die in the Arizona desert, their body or remains are brought here for DNA identification. Roger Paiz Leyton, 28, from Leon, Nicaragua, was apprehended July 6, 2017, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge west of Ajo, Ariz. Travis Hairston, a Field Agent at Pima County Medical Examiner office in Tucson gets his gear ready on June 26, 2017, to head northwest of Tucson to pick up the remains of a male migrant found by the rancher. A volunteer with the humanitarian group, No More Deaths, takes a brief rest on June 23, 2017, after a search for remains of migrants who died in remote rugged terrain while crossing the U.S. border in triple-digit temperatures through the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Ajo, Ariz. Roger Paiz Leyton, 28, left, from Leon, Nicaragua, is apprehended July 6, 2017, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Daniel Hernandez on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge west of Ajo, Ariz. Jennifer Vollner, a Forensic Anthropologist at Pima County Medical Examiner office in Tucson checks the remains of a female probably 20-40 years of age on June 26, 2017. A gap in the U.S. Mexico border fence near Jacumba, Calif., on May 16, 2017.

