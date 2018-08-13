Joseph James DeAngelo stands in a Sacramento jail court on May 29, 2018, as a judge weighed how much information to release about the arrest of the former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer. He is suspected in at least a dozen killings, including those of Lyman and Charlene Smith in Ventura.

VISALIA, Calif. — The man whom investigators believe is the Golden State Killer was charged with first-degree murder Monday in what is thought to be the first death in a string of slayings that stretched over a decade across California.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights is accused of killing a College of the Sequoia professor, Claude Snelling, who was shot Sept. 11, 1975, as he thwarted the kidnapping of his 16-year-old daughter.

That murder was attributed to a man originally dubbed the Visalia Ransacker, who also has been linked to more than 85 burglaries in Tulare County, California, where Visalia is the county seat. Authorities now say that the Golden State Killer and the Visalia Ransacker are the same person.

"With this filing, we have officially linked the Visalia Ransacker to an individual known as the East Area Rapist and, tragically, the Golden State Killer," said Tim Ward, Tulare County district attorney.

Snelling’s family was contacted following DeAngelo's arrest earlier this year, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said.

Investigators in Visalia linked DeAngelo to Snelling's homicide through a description from a witness and physical evidence, the police chief said.

“We have taken that first step in providing justice not only for the victim’s family but for this community as a whole,” Ward said. "Those wounds never heal. The community was never given justice."

Detectives have said that DeAngelo's criminal behavior began in the Central Valley while he was an officer from 1973 to 1976 with Exeter Police Department, just a few miles east of Visalia.

DeAngelo was arrested April 25 after investigators used familial DNA to connect him to several crimes.

He previously was charged with killing 12 people and raping another 45 victims between 1975 to 1986. This killing is the 13th officially linked to him.

Since DeAngelo's arrest, law enforcement agencies across the state have begun connecting DeAngelo is several cold cases.

Following DeAngelo's arrest, Visalia detectives had said they hadn't closed the Snelling case and were waiting on DNA and evidence collected at DeAngelo's home to determine a link.

