Krome will make a photo look like you were anywhere in the world

If it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t happen.

Now, a photo editing website and app is providing a service to make it look like it did happen--even if it didn’t.

Krome Photos connects their customers with designers to receive an edited photo within hours for $12 or less.

Want to fool your friends and followers into thinking you're a globe-trotter? This is one way to do it.

“You name it and we can do it,” the company says on its website. “Anything is possible.”

Anything, including standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Colosseum in Rome without the $1,000 or more round-trip price tag.

It works like this: Customers select a photo, choose a background from Krome’s LookBook, make any special requests ("make me looked tanned please"), and place the order either from their smartphones through the app or directly on Krome's website.

Krome can merge multiple images, swap heads, correct color, change backgrounds, and remove or add items.

The company was founded in 2015 but recently received $2.3 million in seed funding to expand its services.

“I started Krome Photos because I couldn't get the photo editing and creative design treatments I wanted for my own photos without waiting too long and paying too much,” says Eduardo Llach, CEO and founder of Krome Photos. “Now that Krome exists, I don’t have to stay up late at night editing photos for my friends and families.”

For a look at a few before and after photos, take a look at the photo gallery above.

