Hey Google -- can you believe this? More units of the Google Home sold in the second quarter than Amazon’s Echo.

Alexa, have you ceded the market to Google? What’s going on?

Let’s dive into the number and find out.

According to the research firm Canalys, Google sold 5.4 million Google Home speakers in the quarter, compared to 4.1 million for Echo. It’s the second quarter in a row that Echo took a backseat to Google.

Things have changed dramatically from the year ago figures. Then, Amazon had an 82% market share of the connected speaker market, to Google’s 17%.

For the second quarter of this year, Google leads with 32% share and a 449 percent growth, to 24.5% for Amazon.

What’s behind the turnaround?

These two can go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Voicebot.ai, a newsletter that tracks the connected speaker market, chalks it up to Google having more languages available in international markets for the Google Home speaker than Amazon does for Echo, so Google is available in more countries.

And growth is coming from global. Only 16% of the new volume growth came from the U.S. in Q2 2018, says Canalys.

There are currently 50 million smart speakers in use, and analysts project that to grow to 100 million worldwide by the end of the year. According to the Consumer Technology Association, some 39.2 million smart speakers will be sold this year, compared to 27.2 million in 2017, representing $3.2 billion in revenues for the companies, which includes Google and Amazon, as well as Apple, which makes the HomePod connected speaker.

It's important to remember that the smart speaker market was developed by Amazon and the surprise hit that became the Echo. It spawned seven currently available speakers, from the entry level Dot, which starts at around $30 to $50, to the Show, the $129 unit that adds a video screen to the experience.

In 2016, Google then joined the market by basically copying the concept, offering the Google Home speaker initially at a lower price than Amazon. It currently sells for $99, which is on par with the larger Echo speaker. Last year, Google followed with a smaller Home product, the Mini, (currently $39) and a premium speaker, the $399 Max.

Despite being a copycat, Google has won kudos from analysts and testers like myself for consistently providing more accurate results than Alexa.

But I don’t think that’s the reason Google is selling more speakers. I chalk it up to more aggressive pricing, better distribution in more locations, and the power of Google promoting it on its website, which is the no. 1 most visited site on the Internet.

