Google's Pixel is gearing up for another bout with Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy.

After a seemingly endless stream of leaks, including full on video reviews on YouTube, Google's latest phones are now officially official. Called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the new phones are Google's latest showcase Android devices for 2018.

As the rumors and leaks suggested, the two new phones feature modest redesigns from last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, increasing the screen size in exchange of shrinking the black bars, or bezels, that surrounds the display.

This story is developing...

