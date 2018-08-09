Former President Barack Obama speaks to students at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on September 7, 2018 in Urbana, Illinois.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama blasted President Donald Trump and called on voters to show up in November. But many Republicans saw the former president's re-entry on the campaign trail as a net positive for them. They were happy to have their old nemesis back to grab headlines and rally the base, particularly after a brutal week for the Trump Administration.

Alex Conant, a GOP strategist who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign in 2016, said Obama’s publicity tour was “a gift to Republicans. He gets the attention off Trump, and reminds Republicans why it's important to vote in the midterms.” Obama spoke in Orange County, Calif. Saturday afternoon.

The spotlight had been shining particularly bright on Trump and his administration this week after excerpts from a bombshell book by journalist Bob Woodward. Accounts said Trump's aides don't trust him and were trying to curb some of his inclinations — including stealing papers off his desk.

The portrayal of an administration in crisis was reinforced Wednesday when The New York Times published a bombshell account from “a senior official in the Trump administration” that illustrated a behind-the-scene “resistance”. The writer described Trump’s leadership style as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

When Obama stood in front of the Illinois crowd on Friday and went after Trump by name, then called on young people to vote in November to "restore some semblance of sanity to our politics,” Republicans felt like he was talking to their base too.

But instead of showing up to vote for the Democrat, they hoped their folks would show up to make sure Obama’s party was not put back in the majorities in Congress.

"Obama being on the campaign trail as a foil to president Trump only reminds Trump voters of the corrupt and failed political establishment that they were voting against when they voted for Trump in the first place,” Andrew Surabian, a former White House official and adviser to Donald Trump Jr., said to USA TODAY Saturday.

Obama's speech Saturday took a softer approach than his event on Friday, with the former president avoided taking direct jabs at Trump.

Trump’s allies in Congress were quick to make the case that Obama’s Friday speech would help Trump’s re-election in 2020.

“The more former President Obama speaks about the ‘good ol years’ of his presidency, the more likely President Trump is to get re-elected,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally and sometimes critic of Trump said in a statement after the speech. Graham ran against Trump for the GOP nomination for president in 2016 but the two have mostly buried the hatchet and work closely on a variety of issues.

“Former President Obama just offered an eloquent reminder of why Americans made the right choice when they elected President Trump,” conservative Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., tweeted. Meadows is a friend of the president’s and chairs the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., (another former Trump opponent) launched into a tweetstorm Saturday morning, bringing up previous controversial statements from Obama and his allies.

Pres. Obama is right. It is wrong for a President to use divisive language, such as:

1. Call all opponents of same-sex marriage bigots

2. Call the Pro-Life movement a "War on Women"

3. Call all immigration enforcement advocates racists

4. Call the GOP the enemy of Hispanics — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

But Democrats saw the president’s return to the trail in another way.

“He is a re-energizer for progressives who care about what's at stake and a reminder for independents that we can have a President who isn't an embarrassment to the country,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“Some of you may think I'm exaggerating when I say this November's elections are more important than any I can remember in my lifetime,” Obama said Friday. “But just a glance at recent headlines should tell you that this moment really is different. The stakes really are higher.”

It’s too early to tell if Obama’s engagement will move the needle for either party’s turnout on Election Day. But it is widely accepted — and has been reinforced by primary turnout across the country — that Democrats have been revved up since the day after Trump’s inauguration. More than 2 million people showed up at women’s marches around the world in response to the president’s inauguration.

“Democrats need all hands on deck to take back the House, and we could not be more honored to have President Barack Obama’s inspirational voice and unifying message on the campaign trail,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Ben Ray Luján said. The DCCC is the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

While Obama won both of his campaigns, he has not always been as effective at bolstering members of his party, particularly when he isn’t at the top of the ticket. After a particularly brutal loss in the 2010 midterms — 63 House seats and six Senate seats — Obama said the party had received a “shellacking.” Four years later, the Republicans picked up nine Senate seats and 13 House seats.

