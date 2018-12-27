WASHINGTON – The partial government shutdown that began last week appears all but certain to continue into the new year.

Officially, both the House and the Senate each are scheduled to reconvene Monday, New Year's Eve.

But those are expected to be little more than pro forma sessions based on the sharply articulated positions both sides have taken on funding of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border: President Donald Trump and most congressional Republicans demand the funding as part of a government spending bill, while most congressional Democrats oppose it.

The House and Senate returned to work Thursday for the first time since Saturday but quickly adjourned after scheduling no votes, signaling once again that little, if any, progress has been made toward resolving the budget impasse that has shut down a quarter of the federal government.

While Trump tweeted about "Democratic OBSTRUCTION" Thursday, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders admonished Democrats for leaving town, though most Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, were not in Washington either.

"The President and his team stayed in Washington over Christmas hoping to negotiate a deal that would stop the dangerous crisis on the border, protect American communities, and re-open the government. The Democrats decided to go home," she said in a statement. "The only rational conclusion is that the Democrat party is openly choosing to keep our government closed to protect illegal immigrants rather than the American people."

Sanders said the president "does not want the government to remain shut down, but he will not sign a proposal that does not first prioritize our county’s safety and security.”

Although the president is blaming Democrats for closing the government, Trump said he was willing to own the shutdown earlier this month during a combative meeting in the Oval Office with Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

“If we don’t get what we want … we will shut down the government,” Trump said during the Dec, 11 exchange which played out in front of news cameras and reporters.

On Thursday, Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, disputed the president's characterization of Democrats as obstructionists.

“Democrats have offered Republicans three options to re-open government that all include funding for strong, sensible, and effective border security – but not the President's immoral, ineffective and expensive wall," he said in a statement.

Pelosi is likely to become speaker after Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January.

