WASHINGTON – A partial government shutdown enters its sixth day on Thursday with no sign that Congress and the White House are any closer to ending their standoff.

The Senate is scheduled to return to work for the first time since Saturday but has scheduled no votes, signaling that little, if any, progress has been made toward resolving the budget impasse that has shut down a quarter of the federal government.

The House also had been scheduled to return to work on Thursday, but instead scheduled just a brief session with no votes planned.

Leaders of both chambers have promised to give members 24-hours’ notice before they must return to Washington for votes.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump shows no sign of backing down from his demand for funding for a wall along the nation’s southern border.

“Whatever it takes,” Trump said Wednesday when asked how long the shutdown could last.

“We need a wall,” he told reporters in Iraq, where he and first lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops. “We need safety for our country. Even from this standpoint. We have terrorists coming in through the southern border.”

Trump said he was planning on “going to the wall” early next year for a “ground breaking” before the State of the Union address in January.

Border wall funding has been at the center of a budget dispute that has shut down nine federal departments and several smaller agencies since Saturday, forcing some 800,000 federal employees to go on furlough or work without pay.

A sign is posted on a fence near an entrance to the Bunker Hill Monument, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Boston. The historic site, erected to commemorate the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, and run by the National Park Service, was closed Monday due to a partial federal government shutdown. The federal government is expected to remain partially closed past Christmas Day in a protracted standoff over President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MASR101

Steven Senne, AP

Trump has been demanding $5 billion for the border wall, although he insisted repeatedly during his presidential campaign that he’d make Mexico pay for the structure.

Congressional Democrats are refusing to give him the funding, arguing that a wall would be ineffective and a waste of money.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is likely become speaker when Democrats regain the majority in January, told USA TODAY over the weekend that if the government was not reopened over the holiday, Democrats will approve a bill to do so when they take control.

That legislation is unlikely to meet the president's demands for wall funding, but it is possible it would pass the Senate. It is unclear whether Trump would sign the legislation.

The head of a union that represents thousands of federal workers also took aim at Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of gambling with the lives of federal workers and rebuking him for claiming without evidence that many federal employees want the government to remain closed until the wall funding is approved.

"We have not heard from a single member who supports the president’s inaction," said Paul Shearon, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. "Most view this as an act of ineptitude."

Trump should be concerned about the impact the shutdown has on the morale of federal employees, but instead he treats them like "a chip on a giant poker table," Shearon said.

"If the president wants to gamble, perhaps he should go back to running casinos," Shearon said. "A casino is where it’s commonplace for chips to be tossed around. Gambling with the lives of federal workers is not acceptable."

Contributing: Eliza Collins, John Fritze

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen past the base of the Washington Monument just before sunrise in Washington. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers faced a partial government shutdown early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting a border wall with Mexico.

Carolyn Kaster, AP

