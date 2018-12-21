Add a possible government shutdown to the list of threats weighing on a retreating stock market.

President Donald Trump is warning of a lengthy shutdown of the federal government that could begin at midnight if Congress doesn't back his demand for funding of a border wall. The stock market is already under pressure due to worries about rising interest rates, trade disputes and slowing growth around the globe.

So, will a partial government shutdown deliver a knockout blow to stocks, which have suffered their biggest December losses since the Great Depression?

A review of historical market performance during the 20 government shutdowns dating back to 1976 says the market will likely be able to survive the latest political storm.

On average, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, a broad gauge of the U.S. market, has posted an average decline of 0.4 percent during government shutdowns over the past four decades, data from LPL Research show.

Stocks have gone up half of the time when the government has told its nonessential workers to stay home.

"Although shutdowns get a lot of media hype, the reality is that stocks tend to take them in stride," says Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

Could this time be different?

But while the market typically shrugs off shutdowns, "this time could be different," warns Mike Loewengart, head of investing strategy at discount broker E-Trade.

His reasoning: it adds to the perfect storm-type atmosphere currently engulfing stocks.

"Without a doubt it could fuel the anxiety and calamity we're seeing in the market," Loewengart says. "There are two ways to look at it: Either it will create short-term volatility, or usher in a more pronounced correction."

In Friday trading ahead of a possible shutdown, the Dow Jones industrial average traded up as much as 394 points before giving back all its gains. At 12:20 p.m., the blue-chip stock average was down 110 points, or 0.5 percent.

Normally, Wall Street shrugs off shutdowns, mainly because they typically do not have any negative long-lasting effect on the economy and are typically short-lived.

The longest shutdown was 21 days during Bill Clinton's presidency in late 1995 and early 1996, a three-week stretch that saw the stock market gain 0.1 percent. The shortest shutdown was a 1-day affair on Feb. 9 of this year when the S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent.

If a shutdown does occur, it would mark the third shutdown of 2018.

The biggest stock market downdraft during a shutdown was a 4.4 percent drop in the fall of 1979 during Jimmy Carter's presidency.

