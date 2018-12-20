Government shutdown talks could resume Thursday

The Senate is expected to be called back to Capitol Hill on Thursday to continue negotiations regarding the partial government shutdown, which is nearing its sixth day. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won’t make lawmakers vote unless there is a compromise bill. So far, there is little incentive for House Democrats to come to the table because they’ll take over the majority Jan. 3. The shutdown began Saturday after the federal spending bill fell flat at the Senate because Democrats refused to allow $5 billion for the border wall, without which President Donald Trump said he will not sign the bill. Nine federal departments and smaller agencies have closed their doors, putting more than 380,000 federal workers on furlough and forcing another 420,000 employees to work without pay.

Congress works to avoid possible government shutdown Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell, center, is followed by members of the news media as he walks from the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 21, 2018. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Feb. 8, 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall. Vice President Mike Pence, right, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, center, and Senior Advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, Jared Kushner, left, walk from the House of Representatives to the Senate at the US Capitol on Friday. Outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) returns to his office after votes in the U.S. Capitol, Friday. The U.S. Senate considered a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the speaker-designate for the new Congress, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leave after talking to reporters as a revised spending bill is introduced in the House that includes $5 billion demanded by President Donald Trump for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, as Congress tries to avert a partial shutdown, in Washington, on Dec. 20, 2018. Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (R) and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) speak to the media, Thursday, as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new budget resolution to avert a government shutdown. Republican Majority Whip from California Kevin McCarthy (C) leaves the Capitol, Thursday, for the White House to negotiate a budget vote to avert a government shutdown in the US Capitol. The Senate passed a continuing resolution on Wednesday, to keep the government open until February 2019. Others are not identified members of the media. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations Republican Richard Shelby (C) speaks to members of the news media shortly before leaving to attend a meeting at the White House held by US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill, Friday. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through 08 February 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) makes a statement to the press after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center right, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on border security. Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell arrives at the Senate Carriage entrance upon returning from the White House where he attended a meeting held by President Donald J. Trump, on Friday. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through February 8, 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall.

Winter storm could affect traveling

Denver, Minneapolis and other major airport hubs across the West and Midwest are bracing for likely travel-disrupting storms into Thursday, caused by Winter Storm Eboni. Even those in the South could face travel delays thanks to rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding. Snow started in the Mountain States – which include all or parts of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico – on Christmas Day and was then expected to strengthen east of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday into the evening.

Virtual tour: Winter wonderlands around the world in 2018 Snow has already made a landing this season. Some light, some heavy, but all fun to look at and admire. Enjoy this gallery of a winter wonderland, like this photo of fresh snow seen along the Mt. Rose Highway near Reno, N.V. on Nov. 29, 2018. Snow lies on the thin ice cover of the lake Hopfensee in Fuessen, southern Germany on December 16, 2018. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUTKARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: 584575791 FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 file photo footsteps are seen as the snow falls at the Meuse-Argonne American WWI cemetery in Romagne-Sous-Montfaucon, France. Light snow fell across the region early on Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ORG XMIT: NTH128 In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, visitors huddle under umbrellas in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty, and one of South Korea's well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) ORG XMIT: ASIA505 epa07232822 Cars covered with snow in Sarajevo on the street during a snowfall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR ORG XMIT: FEH07 epa07233549 A view of snow covered bicycles at a docking station of MOL Bubi public bicycle sharing system in Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2018. Meteorologists forecast a mix of snow, rain and temperatures below zero for the next days in the Hungarian capital. EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT ORG XMIT: MTI112 epa07232289 A snowplough drives on a road during snowfall in Nagykanizsa, some 210km southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA HUNGARY OUT ORG XMIT: MTI106 epa07233611 Children enjoy sledding and healthy winter weather on the northern slope of Gellert Hill known as Taban in Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2018. Meteorologists predict a mix of snow and rain and temperatures below zero for the next days in the Hungarian capital. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT ORG XMIT: MTI117 epa07232288 Fresh snow covers benches in the city centre of Nagykanizsa, some 210km southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA HUNGARY OUT ORG XMIT: MTI103 epa07227799 The female panda Aibao joyfully rolls in the snow at the amusement park Everland in Yongin, south of Seoul, South Korea, 13 December 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT epa07227798 A tiger runs while it snows at the amusement park Everland in Yongin, south of Seoul, South Korea, 13 December 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT epa07235050 An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of snow covered buildings in Budapest, Hungary, early 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT ORG XMIT: MTI105 People walk through the snow covered Cathedral Square near the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Residents of the Lithuanian capital are savouring the snowy winter days, with temperatures of just minus 3 degrees Celsius (26.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ORG XMIT: XMK102 Jessica Ireland shovels snow from her driveway, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Auburn, Maine. She said, "Yesterday I was raking leaves!" And she said her teenaged children are excited about a having a white Christmas. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: MELEE101 epa07237282 A general view of snow-covered buildings after snowfall in in Bologna, Italy, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI A U.S. Capitol Police Officer patrols the Capitol plaza as snow falls on Nov. 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Children build a snowman in Feldberg, Germany, on Oct. 28, 2018. A bus and a truck drive through the first snow near Schmitten in the Taunus mountains, central Germany, on Oct. 30, 2018. A man walks past barns after first snow of the season fell in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on Nov. 19, 2018. A picture taken on Nov. 19, 2018 in Bad Hindelang, Germany shows snow-covered trees in a forest. A man crosses a snow-covered bridge with his dog on Nov. 19, 2018 in the Thuringian Forest in Oberhof, Germany. A picture taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows a snow-covered lanscape at the Fichtelberg mountain in Oberwiesenthal, eastern Germany. A signpost indicating hiking trails is covered in snow in Sankt Andreasberg near Braunlage, central Germany, on Nov. 20, 2018. Rush-hour traffic can be seen behind snow covered trees on a road near Unterthingau, southern Germany, on Nov. 27, 2018. A snowboarder enjoys the snow backdropped by the alps at the Zugspitze, southern Germany, on Nov. 30, 2018. Horses eat next to a tree after the first snow fell in Payolle in the High Pyrenees, south-western France on Oct. 28, 2018. Cows graze on a freshly snow-covered meadow near Gimel, western Switzerland, on Oct. 30, 2018. Aerial view shows trucks and cars blocked on the RN 88 on Oct. 30, 2018 near Firminy, in the Loire department, central eastern France. Snow covered mountains are seen during a cold and rainy day on the outskirts of Srinagar, India on Nov. 14, 2018. Bicycles covered in snow are seen in Manhattan on Nov. 15, 2018 in New York City. Pedestrians walk through the Manhattan snow and ice in on the same night. An aerial view shows a massive collage of 125,000 drawings and messages from children around the world about climate change seen rolled out on the Aletsch Glacier at an altitude of 3,400 meters near the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps on Nov. 16, 2018. Therese Johaug of Norway lays in the snow after competing in the women's Cross Country Skiing 10km Classic event at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Cup in Ruka, Finland, on Nov. 25, 2018. A woman takes pictures on Red Square in front of St Basil's Cathedral as it snows in Moscow on Nov. 27, 2018. A tractor in a field covered with fresh fallen snow near the Austrian village of Pama on Nov. 27, 2018. A man makes his way through a snow heap towards Red Square after a night of heavy snowfall in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2018. Pedestrians walk under the snow in front of the famous restaurant "Café Pushkin" decorated with festive lights for the upcoming holidays in Moscow on Dec. 5, 2018. A security guard walks under the snow in front of the Moscow Theatre of Musical decorated for the upcoming holidays. A young girl brushes off snow on the Fearless Girl statue in lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in New York. Lambeau Field is seen snow covered before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Camrynn LeMay, 4, blows snow into the air during the Christmas tree lighting celebration on Nov. 29, 2018, in downtown Flint, Mich. Beaver Creek Village sits with leftover snow, Nov. 1, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Fresh snow on 14,115-foot Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods park on Nov. 12, 2018, makes for a breathtaking view for visitors at the Mesa Overlook in Colorado Springs, Colo. The first snow of the season rests on a fallen maple leaf Nov. 8, 2018 in Overland Park, Kan. Jonny Mendoza and his dog Subi sled down a snowy hill in a park on Nov. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan. A pedestrian passes by snow-covered bushes outside Landon Hall on Nov. 26, 2018, on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich. Snow flakes fall as a pedestrian walk along a path at Michigan State. Layla, a Goldendoodle, plays in the snow while on a walk with her owner on campus. Elkhorn, Wis., resident Scott Liebnow uses a snow blower to clear his neighbor's sidewalk Nov. 26, 2018. Avoiding snow covered sidewalks St. Ambrose University librarian Jennifer Smith walks along Ripley Street in Davenport, Iowa, on her way to work Nov. 26, 2018. A woman walks her dog as snow falls Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago. A Chrysler Imperial for sale is seen in a snow drift along U.S. 75 near Nebraska City, Neb., Nov. 25, 2018. A cardinal stands on a snow-covered perch in Lawrence, Kan., Nov. 25, 2018. It was only the third time Kristin Brooker had seen snow, so a selfie was in order Sunday, Nov. 25,2018 with friend Dominic Francia, who grew up in Kansas City. The pair stopped on their walk around the Country Club Plaza just as the heavy snow began to fall. Both now live in Los Angeles. Electric rental scooters are covered with fresh snow on a sidewalk, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Brian Haas, of Charlotte, Mich., cleans out his driveway Monday morning, Nov. 26, 2018. Wind-blown snow coats the north side of a tree in a park Nov. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan. Ron Ruport, owner of Old Rooster Antiques, shovels in front of his shop as heavy snow falls Dec. 1, 2018, along Broadway Avenue North in downtown Rochester, Minn. A sightseeing gondola rises above the Heavenly Mountain Resort Nov. 29, 2018 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An area of Northstar California Resort near Truckee, Calif., is blanketed with snow on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Dog walker Hillary Steffes takes a group of six of her clients dogs on a walk through snow covered Frick Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. A person walks across Independence Mall during a snow storm in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2018. Aaron Bevins fires up the coals as snow falls on Nov. 27, 2018, at The Dream barbecue restaurant on N. Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh neighborhood, Homewood. The large wooden troll, "Isak Hearthstone," made by artist Thomas Dambo, sits in the snow Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, along the Wellington Trail in Breckenridge, Colo. Rob Adams, of Salt Lake City, zips down a run at Brighton Resort in Brighton, Utah during their opening day on Nov. 15, 2018. A University of Washington cheerleader stands, with snow on her hair and ball cap, during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State on Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. Snow covers the grass outside the White House on Nov. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Runners cross the Elk River Bridge in Charleston, W.V., during a snow squall on Nov. 28, 2018. Fruits of a plant are covered with ice in Chicago on Nov. 29, 2018. American flags, some partially obscured by snow, decorate a grave in observance of Veterans Day at Arlington Memory Gardens in Midwest City, Okla. on Nov. 12, 2018. Jack-o'-lanterns are covered in snow on the front stoop of a house in Montpelier, Vt., TNov. 13, 2018. A flamingo lawn ornament is covered with slushy snow after an overnight storm in East Derry, N.H., Nov. 16, 2018. Jennifer Tanner holds a hot cup of coffee while walking in the snow, Nov. 16, 2018 in Pittsfield, Mass. Snow is seen on the windshield of a school bus parked on the side of the street the morning following a snowstorm Nov. 16, 2018, in Edison, N.J. A woman waits with a child for a school bus Nov. 16, 2018, in Metuchen, N.J. Women were armed with their umbrella's as they cross a street during an autumn snow storm on Nov. 15, 2018, in downtown Scranton, Pa. An autumn snow storm caused a white-out in downtown Scranton. Visitors stand in a wet snowfall at the 9/11 Memorial Nov. 15, 2018, in New York. A dog named Razor checks out the snowfall from his perch inside the Sportsman's Barber Shop in Mt. Holly, N.J., Nov. 15, 2018. A person walks in view of Independence Hall as snow falls in Philly. Xioqing Qin walks to work in the snow passing a mural painted on the exterior wall of the Atomic Cowboy bar and restaurant on Nov. 15, 2018, in St. Louis. A young buck forages for food during a snow storm, Nov. 15, 2018, in Marple Township, Pa. A snow covered pumpkin sits in front of Ileina Weber's home in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Nov. 15, 2018. Josef Dowling, sheltering Dallas from the snow, walks in Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 5, 2018. Chris Brown clears snow from the entrance of the Trinity Parish House in Lenox, Mass. on Nov. 16, 2018. A person walks a dog in a snowy meadow at Normafa of the Buda Hills in western Budapest, Hungary on Nov. 19, 2018. A snow covered landscape at the Lutowiska village, Bieszczady mountains, south-east Poland on Dec. 1, 2018. A pilgrim arrives in Pedrafita do Cebreiro village, covered with snow, in Galicia, northwestern Spain on Oct. 30, 2018. Cross country skiers on the 'Snowfarming' cross country skiing track in Davos, Switzerland on Nov. 9, 2018. Sheep on a snow covered street in Guendlischwand, Switzerland on Oct. 28, 2018. A man uses a snow blower to clear his driveway after a winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in Round Lake, Illinois on Nov. 26, 2018. Hikers walk past a tourist cottage bordering a snowy field at Kekesteto at the Matra mountain range near Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 19 2018. Snow covers the needles of a pine tree at Kekesteto in the Matra mountain range, northeast of Budapest, Hungary. People walk in a snowy forest at Normafa of the Buda Hills in western Budapest, Hungary on Nov. 19, 2018. A Kashmiri man walks on the snow-covered hills during fresh snowfall in Mughal Road, south of Srinagar, India on Nov. 2, 2018. A female farmer wipes off snow from apples in a snow-covered orchard in Pulwama, south of Srinagar on Nov. 5, 2018. Mt. Bukhan is covered with snow near Seoul, South Korea, 24 November 2018. Santa Cristina church covered with snow in Pajares, Asturias, Northern Spain, Oct. 29, 2018. A horse grazes under the snow in Branavieja, Cantabria, northern Spain on Oct. 27 2018. A general view of Pedrafita do Cebreiro village, covered with snow, in Galicia, northwestern Spain on Oct. 30, 2018. Empty chairs hang from their cable at an idle lift during snowfalls and after the training run was canceled at the Birds of Prey World Cup Alpine Ski race due to heavy snow, low visibility and the resulting course conditions at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Nov. 29 2018. Snow falls outside the Talons Media Center at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colo. on Dec. 1, 2018. Snowboarders carve in the fresh snow at the summit of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N. H. on Nov. 27, 2018. A couple walks along the railroad tracks into the Westwood, N.J. Transit train station on Nov. 15, 2018, as the first snowfall of the year hits New Jersey and the Northeast. A car and a snowplow driving on a snow-covered road in Bad Hindelang, southern Germany. on Dec. 10 Greg Jans and Stacey Hash get in some cross county skiing in Roanoke, Va., on Dec. 9. Daniel Havens struggles to pull a sled full of groceries tied to his waist on Dec. 9 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Josie, an English Retriever, plays in the snow Dec. 9 in Morganton, N.C. Snow covered berries are seen in Roanoke, Va., on Dec. 9. Snow falling on Lake James on Dec. 9.in Morganton, N.C. Joslyn Fontanella takes a break from shoveling a walkway to taste some snow in Greensboro, N.C. Dec. 9. Emilia Eveland laughs during a snow fight between her brothers and dad in Downtown Knoxville, Tenn. on Dec. 9. Snow falls in Bristol, Va., on Dec. 9. Chad and Shannan Ackerman walk down Main Street as snow begins to fall in Greenville, S.C., on Dec. 9. Luke Dunnewold and son Judah enjoy a sled ride down the hill at Foothills Mall in Maryville, Tenn. on Dec. 9. after the first snow of the season. A vendor sits under the snow in front of his shop at Izmailovo flea market in Moscow on Dec. 9. Snow is piled on the bust of Alfred Nobel outside the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway on Dec. 9. A Duke Energy lineman uses a bucket truck to approach a transformer on Hope Valley Road in Durham, N.C. on Dec. 9. Shawn Hart and Greg Fontain take in the beauty of the first snowfall of the season in Durham, N.C. on Dec. 9. People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the slopes of the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, on Dec. 8. Kadence Chapman tries to catch snow on her tongue outside of the Abilene Zoo on Dec. 8. in Abilene, Texas. After an extended storm covered the area the sun comes out as visitors turned out to play in the new coat of snow covering the mountains on Dec. 7 in Wrightwood, Calif. Yecenia Esquivel gets towed by her mother while playing in the snow on Dec. 7 in Wrightwood, Calif. Skiers going up a lift at Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif on Dec. 7.

Indonesia's volcano alert status on second highest level

Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami last weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java. The country’s volcanology agency said Thursday that the Anak Krakatau volcano’s alert status had been raised to the second highest level and the exclusion zone more than doubled to a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius. The eruption on Saturday night caused part of the island in the Sunda Strait to collapse into the sea, apparently generating tsunami waves of more than 2 meters (61/2 feet). The government has warned Sunda Strait communities to stay a kilometer (less than a mile) away from the coastline because of the risk of another tsunami.

College Football Playoff teams meet the press

Two days before Alabama and Oklahoma play in the Orange Bowl and Clemson and Notre Dame square off in the Cotton Bowl, coaches and players from those four top-ranked teams will meet with the media. A hot-button topic at the Cotton Bowl event will be the uncertainty surrounding three Clemson players — including standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — who were ruled ineligible for the Cotton Bowl after testing positive for trace amounts of ostarine during a routine test. Alabama, meanwhile, has three suspended players of its own, including a starting offensive lineman. Alabama's opponent, Oklahoma, features Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who will have to decide if he wants to play football or baseball professionally. USA TODAY Sports will provide extensive coverage Thursday of the media events for both the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

A rundown of Thursday's football bowl lineup

The college football bowl bonanza continues Thursday with three bowl games. The action kicks off with the Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) between Duke against Temple, whose interim head coach Ed Foley is super-pumped for the game. Miami (Fla.) and Wisconsin meet in the Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN) a year after squaring off in a more prestigious bowl game, the Orange Bowl (won by Wisconsin). The full day of football concludes with the Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET on ESPN), which pits Baylor against Vanderbilt.

Best of college football's 2018 bowl season Minnesota coach P. J. Fleck holds the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after defeating Georgia Tech, 34-10, at Ford Field. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan runs for a short gain during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Minnesota linebacker Julian Huff celebrates a late fourth quarter turnover against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson makes the touchdown catch over against Georgia Tech during the first quarter of the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. The scoreboard shows that the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was canceled. Boston College running back AJ Dillon scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. The play, however, didn't count because the game was canceled. Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien throws a pass in the first quarter against Boston College in the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl. The game was canceled due to weather. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Hawaii Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl, their fifth straight bowl victory. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith (8) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Warriors during the third quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors defensive linemen Zeno Choi (99) and Kaimana Padello (96) force a fumble from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith (8) during the second quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors running back Miles Reed (26) runs past Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Willie Baker (85) during the second quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald (13) fights for a loose ball against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Bradford (94) during the first quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. The Troy Trojans celebrate their victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the Dollar General Bowl. Buffalo Bulls cornerback Tatum Slack (9) breaks up an intended pass for Troy Trojans wide receiver Richard Hallman (10) during the third quarter of the Dollar General Bowl. Troy Trojans quarterback Sawyer Smith (3) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bulls during the first quarter of the Dollar General Bowl. Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates with his team after winning the Armed Forces Bowl. Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune looks up after getting sacked by Army Black Knights linebacker James Nachtigal (19) during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. Army Black Knights running back Andy Davidson (40) is tackled on a run against the Houston Cougars during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. A Wake Forest Demon Deacons player tosses Gatorade in celebration after the win over the Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) dives for a touchdown during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Memphis Tigers defensive back Jacobi Francis (32) defends during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) catches a pass as Memphis Tigers defensive back T.J. Carter (2) tries to defend during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Matt Colburn (22) is tackled just short of the goal line by Memphis Tigers linebacker Curtis Akins (7) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson is named Most Valuable Player of the Potato Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) scores a 70-yard touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the Potato Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) catches a pass against Western Michigan Broncos defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) during the Potato Bowl. Western Michigan Broncos running back Jamauri Bogan (32) scores during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars during the Potato Bowl. Marshall coach Doc Holliday holds up the Gasparilla Bowl trophy after Marshall defeated South Florida, 38-20, in Tampa, Fla. Marshall defensive lineman Darius Hodge (44) recovers a fumble from South Florida quarterback Blake Barnett (11) during the first quarter in the Gasparilla Bowl. Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Isaiah Green runs the ball in for a touchdown against South Florida during the first quarter in the Gasparilla Bowl. Ohio offensive lineman Austen Pleasants (60) and defensive lineman Kent Berger (97) hold up the trophy after winning the Frisco Bowl, 27-0, over San Diego State at Toyota Stadium. Ohio wide receiver Andrew Meyer scores a touchdown after catching a pass in the fourth quarter against San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Ohio running back A.J. Ouellette (45) runs against San Diego State linebacker Andrew Aleki (38) in the first quarter in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. UAB Blazers linebacker Kylen Binn (42) waves after being disqualified during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Boca Raton Bowl. Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver D.J. Brown (10) turns defender as UAB Blazers safety Broderick Thomas (22) attempts to make an interception during the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB Blazers linebacker Luke Brasher (32) causes Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jordan Nettles (28) to fumble during the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (28) carries the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Boca Raton Bowl. Appalachian State Mountaineers players take turns holding up the trophy after defeating Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the New Orleans Bowl. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Tavares Thomas (21) catches a pass against Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Tae Hayes (17) in the New Orleans Bowl. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Reed Blankenship (12) intercepts a pass intended for Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the New Orleans Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford receives the Camellia Bowl trophy after defeating the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Georgia Southern Eagles punter Magill Bauerle (84) celebrates the game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass that beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (4) carries the ball for a first down late in the game against Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (4) scores a touchdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. The Eastern Michigan Eagles bring down a wall before entering the field to play the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford and running back Ronnie Rivers (20) hoist the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after beating the Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresno State Bulldogs running back Dejonte O'Neal (11) loses the ball for a touchback against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Jared Rice (16) is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (20) in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jaron Bryant (14) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs place kicker Asa Fuller (37) kicks a field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tulane Green Wave safety Roderic Teamer Jr. (2) and safety Will Harper (25) celebrate as they beat the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave quarterback Justin McMillan (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave running back Darius Bradwell (10) runs with the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns defensive back Bralen Trahan (24) defends in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (1) breaks up Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Andre Nunez's throw during the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave running back Darius Bradwell (10) jumps over Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd (98) in the Cure Bowl. Utah State Aggies interim coach Frank Maile is doused after beating the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. North Texas Mean Green defensive end LaDarius Hamilton (2) attempts to tackle Utah State Aggies running back Darwin Thompson (5) in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies players celebrate a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies running back Darwin Thompson (5) jumps over North Texas Mean Green safety Khairi Muhammad in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) celebrates a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies wide receiver Aaren Vaughns (11) catches a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com