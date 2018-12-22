Federal government shutdowns are not new to Washington, but it’s unusual for them to happen when one party controls the White House and Congress.

That’s what’s occurred under the Republican Trump administration - and it’s happened three times during his nearly two years in office. No other previous administration since the Budget Act of 1974, which started the modern budget process, has overseen a government shutdown that included federal employees being furloughed all while being in power on Capitol Hill and on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The latest shutdown went into effect midnight Friday after the House and Senate failed to reach a compromise on a short-term funding plan to keep the government running through early next year. The key stumbling block: Senate Democrats opposed President Donald Trump’s $5.7 billion request for building a wall on the southern border.

In the 1970’s, President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, is the possible exception since Democrats had the majority in the House and Senate. But unlike recent shutdowns in which federal employees were furloughed, including the current shutdown, no employees were left without a temporary loss in pay under Carter, according to Business Insider.

The US Capitol on the first morning of a partial government shutdown in Washington, DC on Dec. 22, 2018. Earlier in the week, President Trump rejected a Senate-passed continuing resolution to fund the federal government because it did not include money for his border wall. Though President Trump said he was 'proud' to shut the government down, lawmakers will meet again today to negotiate a way around the stalemate.

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

In the current shutdown, more than 380,000 federal workers have been put on furlough and another 420,000 employees were forced to work without pay.

Government shutdowns have happened sporadically throughout history, under presidents ranging from Ronald Regan to Barack Obama, according to a list compiled by Vox. The arguments over funding have ranged from abortion to public works to education.

This year, the disagreement revolved around Trump’s border wall and differing views on immigration. Despite Republicans dominating the House and Senate, and occupying the White House, there wasn’t enough support to pass a bill that included $5 billion in funding for a border wall along the southern border.

A short-term funding bill passed the Republican-majority Senate on Thursday, but the GOP-controlled House added the border wall funding bill and returned it to the Senate, where it died.

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sent senators home for the holidays after all sides could not agree on a short-term spending bill. The Senate won’t return until Thursday, extending the partial government shutdown through Christmas.

Currently, six of the federal departments, including Defense, already have had their budgets approved and won’t be impacted. But nine other departments and dozens of agencies have been operating under a short-term spending plan that expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Funding for those departments will lapse unless Congress approves their budgets or provides another short-term extension.

The partial shutdown means that all but essential operations in those departments will be closed and some 800,000 federal employees will be furloughed or forced to work without pay until the standoff is resolved.

Departments impacted are Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Interior, State, Transportation, Treasury and Housing and Urban Development, as well as several smaller agencies.

