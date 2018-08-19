Ahhh: The kids are back in school.

Parents can stop worrying about their kids going feral before the return of classroom civilization. The long months of summer are coming to an end, and parents finally can embrace some semblance of control and peace. 

But like childbirth, holidays spent with in-laws or family vacations, parents forget how painful back-to-school can be until the next time it rolls around.

Truth: Back-to-school is not all walking on sunshine. Two weeks into the school year and my back-to-school-bliss bubble is already popped.

I’m over it. And here's why...

There’s no hot water

I have three girls, ages 10-13.  Although I try to get them to shower or bathe at night, it doesn’t always work out. Add a husband to the mix and someone is always blasted with cold water in the morning. That's usually me.

I'm missing 'me time' 

I'm helping kids with their homework. Even though a very wise co-worker took me aside when my girls were young and said pointedly: "Look, you sit with them when they're 7, you'll be sitting with them when they're 17. So stop it. Make them do their own homework."  But still, they have questions.

Then there are after-school activities that have me driving them here and there. By the time I've taken care all of their needs, I'm too exhausted to watch my favorite Netflix shows and read my sci-fi novels. My "me time" is gone.

Where the #$*! is my deodorant?

I complained over the summer that my household had become "Lord of the Flies." I begged my children to brush their hair, brush their teeth and shower every other day.

Now, I can't find my deodorant, my hair spray, gels, facial cleanser, blow dryer, curling iron and – inexplicably – my rapid age spot pigment lightening serum. Suddenly the kids care about what they look and smell like. I guess this is a good thing. But I fear that my co-workers may begin moving away from me. 

School supply shopping never ends

One daughter has now been in school for four weeks. Four! And yet the school supply shopping is not over. There are outfits for orchestra performances I need to buy and yet more orders for binders and supplies for lab experiments. I will get my children anything teachers require. Make no mistake – teachers are heroes. All I'm saying is that my school supply budget has already been busted, and I've had all I can take of the blinding florescent lighting of big-box stores. 

A cold already?

Not even a week back to school and my oldest daughter returned home with a sore throat, fever and stuffy nose.

I'm awaiting strep throat next week.

Last year, lice nearly broke me. I'm not kidding. The whole family had to go to a lice clinic. We spent hundreds of dollars getting rid of the critters. It took me weeks to recover from insomnia. Just thinking of the creepy-crawlies sent me into scratching fits and kept me awake.

I've advised the girls this year: NO HUGGING. What's wrong with a hearty handshake when greeting your BFF? 

So we're not caught unawares this year, we have periodic head checks in my house. 

So. Much. Paperwork.

Every day there are more papers to sign. The rules of the classroom must be signed and dated by my child and myself. A signature is required by the parent that the student understands that she will attend and be on time to every rehearsal and performance for orchestra, choir, etc. A signature is required that we've read the 200-page student handbook together. Um ... sure we have. The papers keep on comin'.

Too MUCH to remember

When my kids were little, there were things like "spirit day" and "pajama day" to remember. And if you didn't remember that, well, you were just a forgetful (er, lazy) parent. Now that they're older, there are "activities" they are largely responsible (or should be) for remembering themselves. They must cram their own uniforms into their backpacks and remember due dates for written papers and their performance dates.

So you, as the parent, can just relax and have the car gassed up when it's time to go, right?

Wrong! 

When things go sideways – and they will – to whom do you think your responsible, organized children are going to come for guidance?  

Yeah, they'll come to you. So it's just better that you remember who has what when and stay on top of everything. And that's a whole lot to remember. 

So am I looking forward to fall break?

No! I'm not THAT crazy. 

