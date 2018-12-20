Hawaiian Airlines unveils new uniforms for 5,000 frontline workers This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants. This uniform will be among the new options for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers. This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants. A new airport customer service uniform is seen on the man to the right while a new flight attendant uniform is seen in the worker (left) walking away. Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms. Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its cargo workers. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its maintenance and supply workers. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its line services workers. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley (left) walks with a flight attendant at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers. Hawaiian Airlines' employees perform a traditional oli (chant) with designer Sig Zane at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerely (center) is seen between Kuhao Zane (left) and Sig Zane (right) from the firm that helped design the new uniforms.

Add Hawaiian Airlines to the growing list of airlines adding basic economy fares, cheaper tickets with several restrictions.

The Honolulu-based carrier said it plans to introduce "main cabin basic'' fares in the second half of 2019.

"This will offer our guests greater choice and let them choose the main cabin product of which they value,'' Brent Overbeek, the airline's senior vice president of revenue management and network planning, said during the airline's investor day in New York in in mid-December.

The airline said travelers who buy its basic economy tickets won't get advance seat assignments, will board the plane last and will not be allowed to make changes to their flights. That is in line with most airlines' basic economy restrictions.

A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 takes off for Honolulu from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Hawaiian said travelers will be allowed to bring a standard carry on bag. United Airlines does not allow basic economy passengers to bring a carry on bag. They are only allowed to bring a personal item that fits under the seat. Other bags have to be checked.

American Airlines lifted its restriction on carry on bags for basic economy passengers in September.

Hawaiian's move comes as Southwest Airlines prepares to start service between California and Hawaii in early 2019. Hawaiian current flies from several gateway cities in the U.S., Asia and Australia, plus a network of inter-island routes.

More: Hawaiian ready to compete with Southwest in Hawaii, CEO says

JetBlue Airways has already announced plans to join the basic economy club in 2019, and Alaska Airlines recently added basic economy fares, called saver fares, in select markets.

More: Hawaiian Airlines new Boston-Honolulu flight will be longest domestic flight

