Producer Nicholas Ma discusses "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" after a screening at Dixie State University in St. George on Aug. 24, 2018.

Documentaries are the surprise box-office hit of the season and producer Nicholas Ma thinks he knows why.

“We’re all, right now, asking ourselves questions about truth and reliability,” he said. “I think that … documentaries have sort of an advance march on everyone else because we’ve been thinking about that for a really long time — about how (to) present reality in a way that reveals the truth versus obscures the truth.”

Ma should know. He, along with fellow producer Caryn Capotosto and Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, have created a profile of one of America’s most-beloved icons: Fred Rogers.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” tells the story of Rogers and his three-decade run as the host of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The ground-breaking PBS staple taught and inspired generations of young children as Rogers used puppets and compassion to explain difficult issues from divorce to racism. Rogers died in 2003.

Ma, who made two appearances on the show as a child, was delighted to put Neville in touch with Rogers’ family when the director expressed the desire to share Rogers’ story. Interviews with family and cast members illuminate Rogers' character and mission.

“I think it’s such a great moment for documentaries in general. We’ve seen enormous success at the box office, but I think that speaks to something more profound than just how many people paid for a ticket,” Ma told The Spectrum & Daily News before a special screening of the film Friday. “I think we’ve discovered in the stories around us lie the truths that matter most.”

The film has grossed more than $22 million at the box office since it opened in June. The film made its premier earlier this year at Sundance.

A free screening of "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" was held on the Dixie State University campus in St. George on Aug. 24, 2018.

“I feel so glad to be able to bring this film to the world now,” Ma said. ”Because I think he unified us in such a real way as a figure.”

He noted that, at the television show's peak, one in 12 households tuned in for Rogers’ soft-spoken delivery on life’s essential lessons.

“He would give you comfort but he wouldn’t let you escape. His belief was if a child might encounter this issue, I should deal with it.”

Ma said that issues parents might choose to avoid were the topics Rogers wanted to tackle the most. After receiving letters from parents asking advice on how to talk with their children about divorce, Rogers made a decision.

“(He said) I’m going to tackle this head on. I’m going to do four episodes in a row all about what it means to be a child of divorced parents,” Ma said. “That takes guts. He did the same thing when it came to race.”

Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood." The documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens June 8.

Ma recalled a seminal episode early in the series when Mr. Rogers invites Officer Francois Clemmons, the black policeman in the neighborhood, to share his wading pool and cool off on a hot summer day. Ma said that simple gesture, rather than a lecture, told the story.

“It was that relentless willingness to say, 'Look, sometimes questions are hard but it doesn’t mean that the answer isn’t clear; it’s just that it’s hard and I’m going to tackle that.' ”

Rogers is remembered as being gentle. The filmmakers learned that his gentle approach was a choice that masked inner strength.

“He said … I’m going to be incredibly strong and bring gentleness and kindness to the world,” Ma said. “I don’t think I understood that, even going into the project. It’s something Morgan and Caryn and I discovered in the process of making the film.”

Audiences are set to make discoveries while watching the film. Revisiting “the neighborhood” could prompt moments of self-reflection.

“It is a film, at the end, that challenges you to think about, how did I become the person that I am and how will I become the person that I want to be?”

Remembering Fred Rogers

