WASHINGTON — Fearing a political backlash over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" border crackdown, Republicans in Congress have started pushing back hard against the policy – with some pleading with the White House to stop separating children from their parents and others drafting bills they say would keep families together.

The chairman of the House GOP's campaign committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, said Tuesday he has sent a letter to the White House asking them to "stop needlessly separating children from their parents."

"If the policy is not changed, I will support other means to stop unnecessary separation of children from their parents," Stivers said in a Facebook post.

Stivers is the highest ranking House GOP leader to take on the administration that directly, so far, over the "zero tolerance" policy of criminally prosecuting all immigrants who cross the border illegally.

Under that policy, adults suspected of crossing the border illegally are sent to federal jails or other detention centers to await prosecution. If they have children accompanying them, the young people are placed in the custody of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, because children cannot be held in adult facilities.

Wrenching images and audio of children crying as they are separated from their parents have sparked an outcry from religious and political leaders across the country.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said last week that he does not support separating families at the border, but he stopped short of blaming the Trump administration.

But other GOP lawmakers, in a near panic over the possible political fallout, are rushing to weigh in with the president and offer their own legislative fixes.

Rep. Mark Meadows, the chair of the hardline House Freedom Caucus and a close Trump ally, said he will introduce legislation Tuesday that addresses the separations. Meadows was at the White House Tuesday morning, but his aides declined to say who he met with or what the session was about.

In the Senate, all Democrats have signed onto a bill sponsored by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein that would prohibit family separations within 100 miles of the U.S. border except special circumstances, such as abuse or neglect of the children.

That measure has no support from Republicans. But two high-profile border-state GOP lawmakers have launched separate legislative efforts to end what has become a public-relations disaster for the GOP.

"All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers," said Sen. Ted Cruz, a hardline Republican from Texas who faces a surprisingly stiff re-election challenge this year.

Cruz introduced legislation Monday that would allow the Trump administration to keep prosecuting immigrants who cross illegally but authorize new "temporary shelters" so that parents and children can be detained together while they awaiting immigration or criminal proceedings.

Cruz said the bill would "mandate that illegal immigrant families must be kept together, absent aggravated criminal conduct or threat of harm to the children."

Another Texas Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 GOP leader in the Senate, said he is also working to craft a bill that would stop the family separations, even as the voiced support for the immigration crackdown.

“The Trump Administration has made a decision to enforce all of our laws by prosecuting adults in criminal court when they're apprehended crossing our borders illegally. I support that approach," Cornyn said on the Senate floor Monday.

He said he would introduce a bill in the coming days that would "mitigate the problem of family separation while improving the immigration court process for unaccompanied children and families apprehended at the border."

