Danish supermodel Helena Christensen reached worldwide fame after appearing in Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game' music video, seen here modeling for Chloe in 1998.

JOEL SAGET, AFP/Getty Images

Helena Christensen's still got it!

The Danish model, 49, posted an Instagram Wednesday of her rocking a vintage Thierry Mugler metal bikini that she first wore in 1991.

"I wore this exact Thierry Mugler metal outfit when my dear friend and mentor Herb Ritts photographed me in 1991 for LA magazine. It was a tight squeeze then and it’s a tight squeeze now but I did it," she wrote.

The fashion flashback happened for an InStyle magazine photoshoot in downtown New York. Christensen is set to be in their July 2018 issue.

"Thank you for bringing this amazing piece back to me!" she continued in her caption. "So excited to be part of this issue with all those true (expletive) girls."

Christensen recently joined fellow supermodel O.G.s Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford for Versace's Milan show in September.

The five iconic beauties showed age is but a number during the show, with Christensen showing off her legs in a golden gown with a high slit.

More: Versace joins fashion's no-fur movement

More: Brigitte Nielsen, 54, shares first photo with infant daughter

Famous models, then and now Dream team! Claudia Schiffer, Elle MacPherson, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — these were some of the faces that defined the runway in the '80s and '90s. Revisit the heydays of the "original supermodel," and click through to see how they're doing these days. 01 / 57 Dream team! Claudia Schiffer, Elle MacPherson, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — these were some of the faces that defined the runway in the '80s and '90s. Revisit the heydays of the "original supermodel," and click through to see how they're doing these days. 01 / 57

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com