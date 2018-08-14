US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks beside then Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault-Newman (L) during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 February 2017.

President Donald Trump's tweet calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" and a "crazed, crying lowlife" Tuesday morning stirred almost instant outrage, many dubbing the comments sexist, racist and dehumanizing.

Of course, it's far from the first time Trump has stirred up controversy by his rhetoric. Many of his contentious comments have been aimed at those who have opposed him, such as Manigault Newman, while other remarks were simply a reaction to the news or wrapped up in his administration's policy.

Here's a list of 10 times the president's comments were condemned as racist.

Lebron James

Basketball star Lebron James sat down with CNN's Don Lemon for an interview earlier this month after he cut the ribbon on his foundation's new I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio.

James spoke at length on the intersection of sports, culture and politics. He said during the interview that Trump was "using sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."

It wasn't long before the president tweeted about the interview and James, belittling the intelligence of both the basketball player and Lemon.

"Lebron (sic) James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump tweeted. "He made Lebron (sic) look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!"

The remarks drew swift criticism and some used the remarks to demonstrate a pattern of Trump picking on people of color.

Over nine minutes, Lemon talked about the controversy on CNN and didn't mince words about the president's comments.

"The president has called a lot of people stupid," Lemon said on CNN. "Some of those people are white. But I would just like to note that referring to an African American as dumb — remember this is America — is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present: that black people are of inferior intelligence."

He continued: "This president trafficks in racism and is fueled by bullying."

Maxine Waters

One of Trump's favorite targets has been Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

He has criticized the California Democrat's intelligence many times, saying she has an "extraordinarily low I.Q."

He has repeated the phrase at countless rallies and over Twitter.

"Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party," Trump posted on Twitter in June. "She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!"

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Critics pointed to Trump's continued selective criticism of minorities.

Charlottesville

Trump's comments after a white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, Va. has been dubbed by critics as one of the lowest points in his presidency.

He said there were "fine people on both sides" of the rally — both the counterprotesters and those members of the alt-right who did Nazi salutes and chants.

Trump also said "both sides" were to blame for the violence. A woman who was protesting against the white nationalists was killed after a car rammed into a group marching down a street.

The president's comments over the week after the rally fluctuated from condemning the white nationalists, Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan to then again blaming both sides for what happened.

MS-13 'animals'

President Trump has used the word "animal" many times to describe those accused of crimes, whether it's gang members or terrorists in the U.S. or abroad.

In May, Trump was criticized after using the word "animals" to describe people crossing the border. At first, many took his comments as immigrants were animals. The White House clarified that the president was dubbing MS-13 gang members animals.

During a discussion about MS-13, Trump said: "We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before."

Many of the president's critics said the comments were dehumanizing and shouldn't be used no matter who it's being used to describe.

Trump also used the word animal on Twitter many times to describe those involved in terrorism cases. He used it Tuesday morning to condemn the attack in the London after a vehicle rammed multiple people outside the Houses of Parliament.

"Another terrorist attack in London," Trump tweeted. "These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!"

NFL players

As NFL protests picked up steam and more and more players refused to stand for the National Anthem, Trump decided to chime in.

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son-of-a-bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'" Trump said at a rally last year.

The players who took a knee were protesting police brutality and racism after a number of high profile cases where black men had been shot and killed by police officers.

Critics took issue with the president taking a harsh stance on the race-related issue and his rhetoric about those who were using their right to protest

Just last week, the president tweeted about the issue.

"The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their 'outrage' at something that most of them are unable to define," Trump tweeted.

Players have repeatedly talked about the reasoning behind the protest and their hopes to bring both attention and an end to racism and police brutality.

Judge in Trump University case

Donald Trump also once claimed a judge involved in his Trump University court case was ruling against him because of the judge's heritage.

The president claimed it was a conflict of interest to have U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel handling his case because he is of Mexican descent. Curiel was born in the United States.

He said that Curiel’s heritage meant he doesn't like Trump because the presumptive Republican nominee wants to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

"I have had horrible rulings, I have been treated unfairly by this judge," said in June 2016 during his campaign for president. "Now this judge is of Mexican heritage, I'm building a wall."

He talked about the comments in detail with CNN's Jake Tapper after being accused multiple times, including by his rival Hillary Clinton, of racism.

Tapper asked: "If you're saying he can't do his job because of his race, is that not the definition of racism?"

Trump disagreed. "No. I don't think so at all," he said.

Shithole countries

During immigration talks in the Oval Office in January, President Trump reportedly grew frustrated, using a crude description of Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, according to a report from the Washington Post.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump reportedly told lawmakers on Thursday.

The president then suggested that the U.S. try to increase immigration from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met with this week.

The Post's report was based on two sources who were briefed on the meeting. The meeting was attended by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as well as Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.

Per the Post, lawmakers were surprised by the president's comments.

Obama

Well before he became president, Trump was one of the loudest voices of the "birther" conspiracy.

He claimed that then-president Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and even went as far as claiming that he'd sent investigators to Hawaii, where Obama was born.

Even after Obama released a long-form version of his birth certificate, hoping to quell the conspiracy, Trump kept floating the idea that Obama was an illegitimate president.

He largely avoided the subject during his 2016 presidential campaign but did eventually acknowledge Obama was born in the U.S. while also falsely claiming Hillary Clinton was to blame for creating the conspiracy.

Muslim Gold Star parents

Critics, including some fellow Republicans, blasted Trump's feud with Muslim parents of a fallen soldier.

Khizr Khan, who lost a son in the Iraq war, spoke out against Trump multiple times, most notably during the Democratic convention.

Khan assailed Trump for proposals that would bar Muslim entry into the United States and may not have allowed his son into the United States had they been in place. Khan urged Trump to read the U.S. Constitution and told him "you have sacrificed nothing."

Responding, Trump suggested that the Clinton campaign wrote Khan's convention speech and that Khan's wife did not speak at the convention because she was forbidden to.

Trump continued to tweet about the Khans, saying the story shouldn't be about him but rather "radical Islamic terrorism and the U.S."

Mr. Khan, who does not know me, viciously attacked me from the stage of the DNC and is now all over T.V. doing the same - Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2016

"Mr. Khan, who does not know me, viciously attacked me from the stage of the DNC and is now all over T.V. doing the same — Nice!" Trump said in another tweet.

A number of Republicans took aim at Trump with the controversy that surrounded the feud.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said in a statement that Trump has "disparaged a fallen soldier’s parents" and in the past "has suggested that the likes of their son should not be allowed in the United States — to say nothing of entering its service. I cannot emphasize enough how deeply I disagree with Mr. Trump’s statement."

Candidacy announcement

From the beginning, Trump's rhetoric was criticized as racially charged.

In the June 2015 speech announcing his presidency, Trump spent much of the time targeting Mexico and the southern border. He said Mexico was "bringing their worst people" to the U.S. who were "bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists."

"They’re sending us not the right people," he said. "The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everyone else’s problems."

The speech was not welcomed by some minorities, especially those from Mexico.

During the speech, Trump also announced his plans for a border wall, declaring he'd "make Mexico pay for that wall," which did not happen.

