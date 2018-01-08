Why stick to the Indiana rivers and lakes that you're used to when you can go chasing waterfalls?
Indiana waterfall aficionado Harold Allison told IndyStar in 2016 that his last waterfall count for the state came to 737.
If discovering Mother Nature's artwork is your passion, making the treks to see the state's waterfalls is a must for your bucket list.
Here are some of the best Indiana waterfall locations not on private property to get you started:
Anderson Falls Nature Preserve
Address: 3699 N. 1140 Co. Road E., Hartsville, IN 47244
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr/naturepreserve or call (812) 371-0047.
Big Clifty at Clifty Falls State Park
Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.
Calli Nature Preserve – Rock Rest Falls
Address: 474-880 N. Co. Road 25 E., North Vernon, IN 47265.
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit www.jenningsfoundation.net or call (812) 346-5553.
Cataract Falls
Address: 1317 W. Lieber Road, Cloverdale, IN 46120
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 795-4576.
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Address: 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN 47129.
Admission: Free. Interpretive Center: Ages 12 and older, $9; ages 11 and under, $7; parking, $2.
For more information: Visit www.fallsoftheohio.org or call (812) 280-9970.
Falls Park
Address: 299 Falls Park Dr., Pendleton, IN 46064.
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit www.fallspark.org or call (765) 778-2222.
France Park
Address: 4505 U.S. 24, Logansport, IN 46947.
Admission: Ages 5 and older, $3. Ages 4 and under, free.
For more information: Visit www.francepark.com or call (574) 753-2928.
Hathaway Preserve at Ross Run
Address: 1866 E. Baumbauer Road, Wabash, IN 46992.
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.
Hemlock Cliffs – Hoosier National Forest
Address: National Forest Road, English, IN 47118.
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit www.fs.usda.gov or call (812) 275-5987.
Hoffman Falls at Clifty Falls State Park
Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885
Kokiwanee Nature Preserve
Address: 5825 E. 50 S., Lagro, IN 46941
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.
Little Clifty at Clifty Falls State Park
Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.
McCormick's Creek State Park - Trail 3
Address: 250 McCormick Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 829-2235
Muscatatuck Park
Address: 325 N. Ind. 3, North Vernon, IN 47265.
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit www.muscatatuckpark.com or call (812) 346-2953.
Salamonie River State Forest
Address: 5400 E. Salamonie Forest Road, Lagro, IN, 46941.
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (260) 782-0430.
Silver Cascade Falls at Shades State Park
Address: 7751 S. Co. Road 890 W., Waveland, IN 47989
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.
Spring Mill State Park
Address: 3333 Ind. 60 E., Mitchell, IN 47446
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.
Strahl Lake at Brown County State Park
Address: 1810 Ind. 46 E., Nashville, IN 47448
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.
Thistlethwaite Falls
Address: 65 Waterfall Road, Richmond, IN 47374
Admission: Free.
For more information: Visit visitrichmond.org or call (765) 935-8687.
Tunnel Falls at Clifty Falls State Park
Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.
Turkey Run State Park
Address: 8121 Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859
Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.
For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 597-2635.
Williamsport Falls
Address: 25 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993
Admission: Free.
Chris Sims is a digital producer at IndyStar. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.