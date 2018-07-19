These deals are perfect for summer.

Even though it's Friday, we're still feeling the fatigue of Prime Day. Usually, good deals tend to dip off after the shopping holiday, but we're still seeing some strong ones on Amazon's site. Bonus: some of our favorite items that sold out during Prime Day (*cough* Instant Pot *cough*) are back in stock and they're still at a great price. Even if you're all shopped out, you might as well check out these great deals. Hey, you may find yourself pulling out your wallet again.

1. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Summer cooking just got a whole lot easier.

Instant Pot

If you missed the insane Instant Pot sale during Prime Day, don't fret, it's back in stock at a great price. Right now, you can get one of these magical kitchen gadgets for $75, which isn't as low as the Prime Day deal but is still a nice chunk off the typical $100 price tag. Home chefs love this thing because it has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, meaning you can whip up just about anything in it. Plus, the upgraded Instant Pot Duo Plus is also on sale for $100, if you're looking for something with a little more bells and whistles.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 for $74.95 and save $25

2. A great affordable smart plug

Smart and affordable.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Trying to upgrade your home into a smart one? The first thing you're going to need is a smart plug, which will you to control anything plugged in with a click of an app or a voice command with a smart speaker. These ones from TP-Link don't have any crazy features (most smart plugs don't), but they do have energy monitoring functionality, responsiveness, reliability, and Alexa integration, making them one of the best affordable smart plugs we've ever tested. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon and even lower than their Prime Day price.

Get the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring f or $19.27 and save $10.72

3. Our favorite handheld vacuum

Spend less time wrangling with a big vacuum this summer.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Between getting sand in your car from beach trips to dirt constantly being brought into the house this summer, you're going to want a small handheld vacuum to easily clean everything up in a jiffy. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite one because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you have the itch to clean during long road trips. It typically goes for the hefty price tag of $240, but right now you can get it for just under $200.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat for $199.95 and save $40 .05

4. The best packing cubes at their lowest price

Pack like a pro!

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

Tis the season for vacations! But I think we can all agree that the worst part of a trip is figuring out how to pack for it without winding up with a disorganized suitcase. To simplify things, you should fill it with packing cubes, which allows you to organize all your clothing and toiletries so you can find them with ease. These ones from eBags are the best we've ever tested because they're durable and come in a variety of sizes for all your packing needs and right now, they're at their lowest price on Amazon.

Get the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set for $34.99 and save $14.99

5. A carry-on suitcase for your upcoming travels

Travel with style and functionality.

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

Speaking of traveling, you're going to need a solid suitcase to stuff all your packing cubes in. The Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 is the best checked luggage we've ever tested because it's lightweight, has plenty of packing space, and most importantly, is easy to roll through the airport. Right now, you can get the 22-inch version for its lowest price ever and it is the perfect size for a carry-on suitcase.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 22" Expandable Suiter Suitcase for $184.31 and save $62.15

