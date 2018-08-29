Get the best tech for a dorm room with today's deals.

Back-to-school season is stressful and thankfully it's almost over. Between shopping for school supplies and dorm room accessories, it might be a good time to treat yourself, too. Today (and every day) Amazon has some amazing deals and price drops that are perfect for the end of summer. Whether you're looking at a new laptop for school or want to power clean your house, there's something for everyone.

1. A MacBook Pro for back-to-school

A rare sale on a MacBook Pro.

An Apple sale is rare, and it's even rarer to find one on Amazon. But right now, you can get a 12-inch MacBook Pro (2017) on Amazon for $350 off for today only. We typically only see these kinds of sales (if ever) on refurbished models, but you can get one for brand spanking new at an amazing discount. I personally used a MacBook Pro all through college and think it's a great choice for basic schoolwork, photo editing, internet browsing, and Netflix binge-watching, especially at this sale price.

Get the MacBook Pro (Mid 2017) 12" Laptop for $949.99 (Save $350)

2. A simple way to sharpen knives

Keep your knives sharp at a low cost.

Dull knives make chopping vegetables harder and are more prone to slipping, resulting in an accident. To keep all of your digits safe, you might want to invest in a simple knife sharpener. This one has a coarse grit for dull, damaged knives that can also be used to polish already sharp knives, and it's super easy to hold onto. It comes in three different colors, and right now it's at its lowest price on Amazon.

Get the KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip Knife Sharpener for $5.21 (Save $1)

3. The best pressure washer we've ever tested

Clean up your home with immense power.

It's the end of the summer, and your home and patio are probably caked with dirt, salt, and invasive plants. To clean things up, you're going to need a good pressure washer. This one from Ryobi is our favorite one because it blasted off every caked-on mess we threw at it. Plus, it has three onboard nozzles, was easy to carry around, and could be easily adjusted. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Ryobi Pressure Washers 1600 PSI for $79.99 (Save $62.81)

4. A mini speaker for jamming anywhere

Jam basically anywhere.

Whether you're listening to music in a dorm room or hosting a small party, a speaker is essential. This compact speaker from Anker is easy to carry around, has 15 hours of playtime, and has a Bluetooth range of 66-feet. Plus, it packs a pretty good punch of sound for its small size. Right now, you can get it for $10 off with the code "ANKER233."

Get the Anker SoundCore mini Bluetooth Speaker for $19.98 (Save $10.10) with the code "ANKER233"

5. Our favorite plastic food storage containers

Meal prepping just got a whole lot easier.

The school year is basically here and you might need some new food storage containers for lunches and meal prepping for the busy weeks ahead. This set from Rubbermaid is the best plastic set we've ever tested because they're pretty leakproof, are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and are easy to stack up for storage. The full set is available for the lowest price we've ever seen right now.

Get the Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers for $16.98 (Save $3)

