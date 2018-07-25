The longest total lunar eclipse of a century will be visible Friday. The moon will don a fiery red look, casting it as a "blood moon," when the sun and moon are on exact opposite sides of the Earth — cutting off sunlight from the moon.

Unfortunately, those living in North America are going to miss the phenomena. But if you're awake, USA TODAY is living streaming the event starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Just click the link: here.

For those living in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, keep your eyes peeled.

More: Blood moon: Longest lunar eclipse of the century is coming this week

More: Live stream: Longest lunar eclipse of the century

The eclipsed moon glows in the predawn sky on Dec. 21, 2010, in this view from Stedman, N.C.

Johnny Horne, AP

In the United Kingdom the eclipse will last for about an hour and half starting around 8:50 p.m. British Summer Time if viewing from London or 9:26 p.m. BST from Scotland.

In Central Asia and East Africa the eclipse will occur for an hour and 40 minutes starting around 10:30 p.m. East Africa Time.

Those viewing the eclipse from Australia and Eastern Asia will have to stay up for the long haul, as the eclipse doesn't reach its pinnacle until day break at 5:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time or 4:30 a.m. China Standard Time.

And in South America, only viewers in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be able to see the eclipse and even then they'll just catch the tail end of it around 6:13 a.m. Brasilia Time Zone.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com