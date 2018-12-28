The fleet and hubs of American Airlines The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015. An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016. Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015. An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015. Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012. An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014. An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015. Holiday travel headaches continue for travelers at select airports across the country.

Cancellations and flight delays aren't as severe or widespread as they were in the days before Christmas but trouble spots remain due to weather.

Flight tracker FlightAware says 307 U.S. flights have been canceled and an additional 863 have been delayed.

Travelers headed to, through or from Dallas will be affected the most. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have major operations in Dallas.

Dallas was hit with severe storms on Wednesday, with the weather bad enough to force the cancellation of a college bowl game, and airlines are still playing catch up.

Airlines have canceled 104 flights and delayed an additional 41 to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Friday, according to FlightAware. American, which has a huge hub at the airport, accounts for most of the cancellations and delays.

American had 85 flights diverted late Wednesday and early Thursday due to the weather. Flights to and from the airport were close from 3 p.m. Wednesday until early Thursday morning, according to American spokesman Ross Feinstein.

He said the airline's operations in Dallas should return to normal Friday afternoon.

@AmericanAir all cancelled flights into and out of Dallas were delayed from yesterday. You knew that the flights today would be a mess and didn’t account for it. You could have made today’s customers aware that you would delay us but you didn’t! pic.twitter.com/QMJnGjSVSC — Pamela (@Pamela19499519) December 27, 2018

At smaller Dallas Love Field, home to Southwest Airlines, three flights to and from the airport have been canceled.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, home to another American Airlines hub, 28 flights have been canceled and an additional 22 are delayed, according to FlightAware.

Atlanta and Charlotte are showing the most delays.

Airlines waive fees ahead of winter storm

The holiday travel rush continues through Sunday, Jan. 6.

