Holiday drinks gift guide: Top-shelf choices from bourbon to bubbly For your favorite vodka-loving friend, the Grey Goose Holiday Tin ($45) was designed to resemble traditional flour tins found in French bakeries. The best part: This tin comes with a roll of magnetic letters to craft a personal holiday greeting—along with the bottle of Grey Goose, of course. For your most artistic friend, give the gift of the Veuve Clicquot Colorama Collection ($50-$60, Clos19.com) . With offerings of both the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Non-Vintage Rosé, the bottles are enclosed “paint tubes” that stay chilled for up to two hours—and they’re gorgeous. The new Ketel One Botanical ($29.99, ketelone.com/botanical) is the perfect seasonal sip. Infused with natural fruit and botanicals like Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, or the Grapefruit & Rose (a lovely winter treat), the spirit is actually low in ABV and even lower in calories. Translation: More holiday treats and reputation intact at the company holiday party. The iconic Kentucky bourbon has a holiday set that’s ready for gifting. The Maker’s Mark Hidden Holiday Gift Pack ($24.99) comes with a full-sized and mini bottle of bourbon (complete with a bow), and a hidden gift. Spoiler alert: It’s a glass ornament with strips of Maker’s Mark labels and dipped in the brand’s signature red wax. Repay your friend who makes the best margaritas with a bottle of the 2018 Limited Edition Patrón Silver Tequila 1 Liter bottle ($69.99). The holiday-worthy bottle was inspired by Mexico’s history of glass craftsmanship and comes with a fitting green design and gift bag. For a friend with a dark sense of humor (and expensive taste), The Boss Hog V: The Spirit of Mauve ($499.99) is named for one of WhistlePig’s founding celebrity pigs, and finished in Calvados casks in honor of Mauve’s love for apples. Each bottle is topped with a handcrafted Danforth pewter stopper (in Mauve’s likeness ascending to heaven) and comes in a casket-shaped gift box. Chandon never disappoints come holiday season and this year’s bottle is especially festive. The fifth release was created by Baublebar, the jewelry company with fresh design and pops of color. A bottle of Chandon’s Brut and Rosé ($24, mhgifting.com) have been designed with the company’s signature style. The Bombay Sapphire holiday gift tin ($35) will look so pretty on the bar. Made with 10 hand-selected botanicals, the 100 percent London Dry Gin is ideal for an aficionado who will covet the collectors box. It may be chilly outside, but a bottle of Cruzan Single Barrel Rum ($29.99) is a way to transport yourself to the tropics—at least for the night. The blend of vintage rums is aged up to 12 years and can be sipped neat or in an I’m-dreaming-of-a-vacay kind of cocktail. Bonus: Cruzan donates $1 for every case sold to the Island Spirit Fund, which benefits communities affected by natural disaster. Be instantly beloved by bringing a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvée ($79, champagne-bollinger.com) to your next holiday dinner party. Not only is the bottle impressive, but the Pinot Noir-forward profile pairs nicely with holiday favorites such as meats, sides and pies. Glendalough, which means the valley of two lakes, is Ireland’s first craft distillery that’s working to create an Irish whiskey revival. The company’s 13 Year Old Single Malt ($119.99) is the first and only Irish whiskey that uses expensive and rare Japanese Mizunara oak, which creates a flavor of sandalwood, honey and vanilla. Everyone has a friend who’s a die-hard Metallica fan, right? Get them a bottle of Blackened ($42.99, blackenedwhiskey.com), created by master distiller Dave Pickerell in collaboration with the band. This new blend of straight American whiskeys is inspired by Metallica’s music and shaped by it too—literally. The team used sonic-enhancement to turn it into BLACK NOISE, a process that uses the band’s music to shape the flavor of this spirit. Why is it that everyone seems to run out of wine at holiday parties? Be a hero by bringing along the Black Box Limited-Edition Holiday Sleeve ($24.99, blackboxwines.com/where-to-buy). The print is instantly festive and if it’s not used, the recipient has six full weeks (after opening) to drink the box of vino. A fun gift for newlyweds or the perfect pair on your list would be a bottle of Pear Brandy ($80), which comes with a ripened Bartlett pear in the bottle. Made in the classic French style of Eau de Vie de Poire Williams, the bottles are slipped onto tree branches just after the blossoms have fallen, where the pears grow until harvest. Here’s a way to truly impress a gin lover (or a magician): Gift them with a bottle of Empress 1908 Gin ($39.99). It's distilled in a copper pot using the special Fairmont Empress Blend Tea and eight botanicals, including the butterfly pea blossom that gives the gin a natural indigo color. Add tonic and watch it turn into a beautiful pink hue. A new wine for the Meiomi portfolio, this sparkling ($26.99, wine.com) is ideal for holiday imbibing or as a perfect pairing to a cheese plate or with a plate of oysters. Cheers! For your cold-brew loving friend, get this gift for their bar. Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur ($40, mrblack.co/mr-black) is made with cold-brew coffee, using a bittersweet blend of top-grade Arabica coffees and Australian wheat vodka—it’s the best of both worlds for cocktail lovers and coffee connoisseurs. For the champagne lover and home chef, give the gift of the Ruinart 1764 Spice Box Set ($99.99, clos19.com). This gift contains a bottle of Ruinart Rosé and a wooden spice box signed by renowned spice master Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte and Ruinart Chef de Caves Frederic Panaïotis. Bonus: Each set comes with a recipe card with pairing and meal ideas from Lev Sercarz. Drink for a good cause. Trail’s End ($39) is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that’s finished with Oregon oak sourced from following the path that Lewis and Clark once traveled, not far from the Oregon Trail. This year, Trail's End is donating a percentage of sales to the National Forest Foundation to replant trees in forests devastated by fires, which guarantees 5,000 new trees. Moët & Chandon always has the most beautifully designed ready-for-gifting holiday bottles and this year is no different. Pop open the limited-edition Imperial Festive Gift Box (Brut, $40; Rosé $50) at your next holiday soiree. The bottles pay homage to French art de vivre and are a fun gift for the Francophile in your life. Launched this November, Susto Mezcal ($42) comes from Mexican folklore, where "susto" means fright or fear after loss. Made with 100 percent Espadín Joven agave and relying on a centuries-old tradition of cooking maguey, a portion of Susto’s sales goes to supporting education scholarships for Oaxacan middle and high school students. Made by Joy Spence, the first woman master blender in the industry, Appleton Estate 30 Year Old ($495) is about as fine as they come. Plus, it’s extremely rare—roughly 900 bottles in the U.S. are available. The youngest drop of rum in the bottle might be 30 years old, but the expression includes rum that’s been aged for more than 50 years, creating a complex blend to be sipped neat. A wine that everybody knows and loves has been upgraded for the holiday season. The Kim Crawford Signature Reserve ($24.99, kimcrawfordwines.com) offers a rich, tropical flavor profile—ideal for holiday meals—plus a pretty bottle, too. Hennessy X.O, beloved since 1879 when created by Maurice Hennessy, has created a holiday packing ($200, mhgifting.com) fit for gifting. A bottle of this complex cognac comes with a seriously impressive custom ice bucket and tongs. The Hibiki Japanese Harmony holiday gift pack ($100) features a beautiful bottle boasting a kimono-inspired tabane-noshi pattern and a spirit that’s inspired by Japan’s 24 seasons and traditional lunar calendar. Available only during the holiday, this limited-edition bottle celebrates the 30th anniversary of the brand from Suntory. Here’s a bottle so handsome it might be kept on the bar for years to come. The D'USSÉ XO ($230, totalwine.com) bears the Cross of Lorraine, a symbol of honor, courage and perseverance. And the Cognac contains notes of hazelnuts, nutmeg, apricot, orange, wood and subtle warm spice on the palate—perfect for holiday sipping. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia Distillery Company has made their second batch of Chardonnay Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky ($64.99, vadistillery.com), a perfect gift for the whisky and wine aficionado. Finished for about 12 months in casks from Virginia wineries, each barrel offers the flavors of whisky with notes of Chardonnay. Maybe the coolest boozy gift on the holiday market is the Just Rémy 1738 Sneaker Box ($77, reservebar.com/just-remy-the-remy-martin-1738-limited-edition-sneaker-box). This collaboration from streetwear designer Don C and Rémy Martin comes with a bottle of premium Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, branded Just Rémy sneaker laces, and the iconic snakeskin-patterned box that actually holds a pair of sneakers. The first thing you'll notice about this Irish Whiskey ($27.99) is its handsome giftable bottle. Housed in hexagonal black lacquer, The Sexton is not only eye-catching but consciously aged by female master distiller, Alex Thomas, for just four years. The result is delicious fruity notes and a seriously smooth finish. Have a veteran in your life? A bottle of Liberation de Paris (9.99) would be the perfect gift. Created as a tribute to America (as a result of the French founder’s father’s positive experience with American soldiers in his time of need), Liberation de Paris donates a portion of its proceeds to U.S. Veterans Hospitals. Good news for classic gin lovers: Available for the first time in the U.S. in celebration of the holidays, this festive three-pack gift box ($29.99) contains bottles of Sipsmith London Dry Gin, Sloe Gin, and V.J.O.P. (Very Junipery Over Proof). First introduced in 1927, Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire ($199) commemorates the 100th anniversary of the House of Marnier Lapostolle. A lovely gift (and sip!) for the holiday season, the Cuvée du Centenaire is a blend of refined XO Cognacs combined with exotic bitter orange liqueur.

The holiday season is upon us and that means it's the most wonderful time of year – to raise a glass. There's something extra special about giving the gift of a fine spirit or fancy bottle of Champagne. Among 2018's best options are favorite brands of sparkling with limited-edition packaging that's ideal for gifting, and a bottle of rum aged up to 50 years (and priced accordingly at $500). There are also bottles with proceeds that go to a good cause. From bourbon to bubbly, here are our favorite bottles to give (or keep!) this holiday season.

A bourbon distillery in each state Big Escambia Spirits is named after the creek the small distillery sits next to in Atmore, Ala. Dettling Bourbon was released in September 2017, and is a true field-to-bottle product. The distillery grows its own corn, which it combines with five other grains for its mash bill. There's no store or tasting room, but travelers can stop by the production distillery any day. Port Chilkoot Distillery makes Boatwright Bourbon in Haines, Alaska, a small town north of Juneau. A mash bill of organic grains is double distilled in a copper still from Louisville and aged for two years. The distillery owner says that the extreme swings in barometric pressure in southeast Alaska help the aging process along. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday year round, plus Mondays and Tuesdays from May 16 to Aug. 31. In Prescott, Ariz., Thumb Butte Distillery distills Bloody Basin Bourbon from a mash bill of 70% locally grown corn and ages for at least two years in char No. 4 American oak barrels. According to the distiller, some of the varieties of corn used have been grown in the American Southwest for more than 1,000 years. The tasting room is open Friday to Sunday. In downtown Little Rock, Rock Town Distillery’s bourbon is a wheated expression distilled from local grains. It’s aged in small oak barrels that come from Gibbs Brothers Cooperage, another Arkansas business. There are also single barrel and three-year-old expressions of the bourbon available in the shop, open Tuesday through Sunday. Tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday as well. In Rohnert Park, Calif., Sonoma County Distilling Company makes three types of bourbon for its West of Kentucky collection – cherrywood smoked, wheated and high rye. For the cherrywood, the barley is smoked to add a little flavor, while the other two respectively use wheat and rye as predominant flavoring grains, along with the California-grown corn. In Denver, Laws Whiskey House’s flagship expression is Four Grain Straight Bourbon, made with corn, wheat, barley and rye, all grown in Colorado. Denver’s high altitude exposes the whiskey to unique fluctuations in temperature and pressure as it ages for a minimum of three years. Tours and tastings are offered Wednesday through Sunday. In northwest Connecticut, Litchfield Distillery makes gin, vodka and straight bourbon using local grains in the town by the same name. The bourbon is about three years old, made from a mash bill of 70% corn and 25% rye, which are both locally grown. A 10-year-old bourbon consists of sourced whiskey that the distillery re-barreled for a number of years. Free tours and tastings are offered Wednesday through Sunday. In Washington, D.C., One Eight Distilling has a new name and look for its Rock Creek Whiskey, now called District Made Straight Bourbon. The whiskey is bottled at a solid 95 proof, which makes it a good cocktail component. The mash bill consists of four grains, dominated by corn and rye with some wheat and barley (malted and unmalted). Distillery tours are on hiatus from June 30 to Sept. 15 due to construction, but check the website for tasting room hours in July. In Smyrna, Del., Painted Stave Distilling got its start with a little help from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, as the two successfully lobbied the state of Delaware to enact laws making it easier to open a distillery. Painted Stave’s two-year-old Diamond State Bourbon is named after the last whiskey to be distilled in Delaware before Prohibition. The distillery is open Thursday to Sunday, with tours and tastings offered Friday to Sunday. In Florida, St. Augustine Distillery’s Double Cask Bourbon is a young whiskey at just 16 to 28 months old, but the hot and humid Florida climate helps accelerate the aging process. The whiskey is called “double cask” because it’s a marriage of liquid aged in 25- and 53-gallon barrels. Instead of wheat or rye, barley is the second highest percentage in the mash bill after corn, so the distillery team refers to Double Cask as “malted bourbon.” Free tours are offered daily. In Decatur, Ga., Independent Distilling Company’s Hellbender Bourbon is an aged version of its corn whiskey, with a two-grain mash bill of corn (83%) and barley (17%). The whiskey spends about 15 months in barrels before being bottled. The distillery is open Thursday to Saturday with cocktails and tours available. Hawaii is the only state that doesn’t actually produce bourbon, but Hali’imaile Distilling Company’s Paniolo Whiskey is the next best thing. The whiskey is a blend of bourbon sourced from Kentucky and a distillate made using local Maui gold pineapples. The latter has no pineapple flavor, though; it is a neutral vodka-like spirit used for blending. The Maui distillery offers tours and tastings daily. Boise’s 8 Feathers Distillery was founded in 2013, and five years later is releasing its very own Idaho bourbon. It’s made from a mash bill of locally grown corn, wheat and barley, and aged for two years in new charred oak barrels. In Evanston, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. F.E.W. Spirits makes bourbon from a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% barley. It’s aged in Minnesota oak barrels for an unspecified length of time; founder Paul Hletko is more concerned with flavor profile than age statements. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Friday, with tours offered Wednesday to Sunday. In the small town of Lawrenceburg, Ind., MGP has been making whiskey on a massive scale for many years, selling much of it to other companies who release it under their own brand names. Now MGP is releasing some of its own products, including George Remus Bourbon. The Repeal Reserve expression is a marriage of three high-rye bourbons, distilled in 2005 and 2006. Nearby, Third and Main in Aurora, Ind., offers the bourbon at its bar. In Cumming, Iowa, Iowa Distilling Company makes straight bourbon in a state famous for its corn, which is the primary ingredient. The whiskey is at least two years old, and is being released in limited quantities due to high demand. Iowa Distilling Company has been around for about five years and makes a variety of other spirits including vodka and un-aged whiskey. The distillery store is open Tuesday to Saturday. In Lenexa, Kansas, just outside of Kansas City, Union Horse Distilling Co.’s bourbon is made from Midwestern-grown grains, with a mash bill of 80% corn and 20% rye (instead of using malted barley, the distillery adds liquid enzymes). The current batch is aged for five years in new charred oak barrels. The distillery also makes rye and un-aged whiskey, as well as vodka. The distillery is open Monday to Friday with select Saturday tours available by reservation. It’s hard to choose just one bourbon from Kentucky to highlight, and Buffalo Trace in Frankfort is certainly one of the best distilleries in the state. The distillery just filled its 7 millionth barrel, and has plans to expand over the next decade. Many excellent bourbon expressions are produced here, including Eagle Rare, Colonel E.H. Taylor and George T. Stagg. The inexpensive and dependable namesake bourbon gives you the most bang for your buck. Buffalo Trace offers a variety of tours and tastings daily. In New Orleans, Seven Three Distilling makes a variety of spirits, including Bywater Bourbon. The wheated whiskey is named after the Bywater neighborhood and is aging with an anticipated release date of 2020. Instead of malted barley, the distillery is using malted wheat in the mash bill, and all the grains come from local Louisiana farmers. Seven Three Distilling offers tours and tastings daily. In Portland, Maine, brothers Eric and Ian Michaud operate Liquid Riot Bottling Co., a brewery, distillery, restaurant and bar open daily. Here, Old Port Bourbon is made with local corn, rye and buckwheat – the brothers say this last ingredient is a nod to their Acadian heritage. The bourbon is aged onsite for a minimum of two years. In Rockville, Md., Twin Valley Distillers is a very small operation, producing only five or six barrels of bourbon a month. The straight bourbon is about 2.5 years old, aged in full-sized 53-gallon barrels, and made with local grains. Tastings are offered Tuesday to Friday, call for tours or private tastings. In Sheffield, Mass., Berkshire Mountain Distillers produces Berkshire Bourbon using corn from a farm just a few miles away. The whiskey is triple distilled and aged for four years in new oak barrels. There is also a Smoke and Peat expression, which is finished in Scotch whisky casks from Islay. The distillery is open daily in the summer with tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Detroit City Distillery uses Michigan corn, rye and barley to make Butcher’s Cut Bourbon. The whiskey is aged for less than two years in northern oak barrels made from smoked staves that impart a smoky finish to the bourbon. The tasting room, open Tuesday to Sunday, has a long list of cocktails made using the distillery’s spirits, and tours are offered on Saturdays. In Waconia, Minn., J. Carver Distillery makes two types of bourbon. Brickyard Bourbon uses wheat in the mash bill and is aged in 30-gallon barrels from one Minnesota cooperage, while J. Carver Bourbon uses rye in the mash bill and is aged in barrels from three cooperages. Brickyard is aged for about two years, while J. Carver averages about 33 months. A cocktail lounge is open Friday to Sunday and tours can be booked online. In Canton, Miss., Rich Grain Distilling Co. uses two mash bills for its bourbon – one with rye and one with wheat. Both grains are grown locally -- owner David Rich picks them up just a block away from the distillery using his forklift. The whiskey is aged in various barrel sizes for two to five years. The first release is a combination of the two mash bills, but Rich hopes to bottle each separately in the future. Tours are offered on Saturdays. In New Florence, Mo., Wood Hat Spirits grows its own corn for four wheated bourbon expressions. Rubenesque and Montgomery County Bourbon are both aged for about 10 months in Missouri oak barrels. There are also two barrel-finished bourbons. One is finished in barrels that were sent to a local brewery, filled, emptied and returned. The other is finished in pecan barrels. Wood Hat Spirits' tasting room is open Mondays and Thursday through Saturday, with tours available. In Bozeman, Mont., Wildrye Distilling’s Five Drops Bourbon is made from a mash bill of sweetcorn (grown by the distillery CEO’s father-in-law) and barley, with no other flavoring grains like rye or wheat. The bourbon is aged in small charred oak barrels for less than two years, fully exposed to Montana’s dramatic temperature swings. The tasting room is open daily. In St. Paul, Neb., Loup River Distilling’s bourbon is made from a mash bill of 100% corn. Distiller Eric Montemagni uses enzymes for starch and sugar conversion instead of malted barley. The bourbon is aged for two years in a variety of barrels, from five to 53 gallons, which come from The Barrel Mill cooperage in Minnesota. Loup River Distilling is open Tuesday to Saturday. About 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip in Henderson, Nev., Las Vegas Distillery’s Nevada 150 Bourbon was the first to be distilled in the state (in 2014) since Prohibition, according to owner George Racz. Now there are three expressions – a one-grain bourbon (all corn), a wheated four-grain bourbon and a seven-grain bourbon made with oat and millet. The bourbon is aged in full-sized barrels for about five years. Tours and tastings are offered Tuesday to Friday. In Winchester, N.H., New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery makes Clark & Chesterfield Bourbon, a high rye expression with a mash bill of 51% corn and more than 30% rye. After aging in barrels for a year, the whiskey enters a solera aging system where it’s blended with a little bit of older liquid. The tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday, with tours on Saturdays. In Fairfield, N.J., Jersey Spirits Distilling Co. distills two types of bourbon. The first, Crossroads, is a four-grain bourbon made from corn, rye, wheat and barley. It’s aged in five and 10-gallon barrels for seven to 15 months. Patriot’s Trail is the second expression, a high rye bourbon with 34% rye in the mash bill. The distillery uses New Jersey grain to make its spirits, with a tasting room open Wednesday to Sunday. In Los Alamos, N.M., Don Quixote Distillery & Winery’s Blue Corn Bourbon is made from organic New Mexico blue corn, which is malted prior to fermentation (an unusual step in making bourbon). There is also a single cask expression available. The Santa Fe tasting room is open daily, and a Los Alamos store is open Tuesday to Sunday. In the Hudson Valley town of Gardiner, N.Y., 90 miles north of New York City, Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery is best known for its Hudson Baby Bourbon. The whiskey was one of the first craft spirits distilled in New York state. It’s aged in a variety of barrel sizes and is made with New York corn. A visitor center is open daily with tours on Saturdays and Sundays. In Conover, N.C., Seventeen Twelve Spirits makes a grain-to-bottle bourbon using corn, rye and barley that are grown specifically for the distillery. The current bourbon release has been aged for about two years in 53-gallon, char No. 3 barrels. Seventeen Twelve Spirits hosts tours on Saturdays. In Fargo, N.D., Proof Artisan Distillers’ Crooked Furrow Bourbon is made from local corn and barley, and aged for two years. The bourbon is one of the newest releases from the distillery, which also makes aquavit, American malt whiskey and gin. Proof Artisan Distillers’ tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday, and tours are available. In Columbus, Ohio, Watershed Distillery’s bourbon is made from a mash bill of corn, wheat, rye, barley and spelt. The whiskey is aged in barrels from Speyside Cooperage, also in Ohio, for about four years. The distillery hopes to release a six-year-old bourbon in the future. Watershed hosts a restaurant and bar, open Tuesday to Saturday, and Friday and Saturday tours can be booked online. In Moore, Okla., Scissortail Distillery is run by a team of combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. The distillery produces a single barrel release called Leadslingers Bourbon. Fresh grain is added to the mash right before distillation to impart more flavor. The current batch has been aged for three years. In Sisters, Ore., Cascade Street Distillery’s Broken Top Bourbon is named after a mountain in the area and made with a mash bill of corn, rye and barley. Aged for at least two years in new charred oak barrels, the whiskey was first released in the fall of 2016. Cascade Street Distillery's tasting room is open Tuesday to Sunday. In Pittsburgh, Wigle Whiskey’s flagship expression is Organic Pennsylvania Bourbon, made from a mash bill of corn (organic and locally grown), wheat and barley. There are two other bourbon releases: Organic Wapsie Valley Bourbon, made using an organic heirloom variety of corn, and Smoked Bourbon, made with a hardwood smoked malt that imparts flavors reminiscent of a peated Scotch. Wigle Whiskey has a tasting room, bottle shop and whiskey garden among three Pittsburgh locations. In South Kingston, R.I., Sons of Liberty Spirits Company launched its New England Bourbon in 2016. A mash bill of 100% Rhode Island corn makes it a bit sweeter than other bourbons. The whiskey is aged in a variety of barrel sizes for a minimum of 16 months before bottling. The tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday, with guided tours on Saturdays. In South Carolina, Charleston Distilling Co. makes a four-year-old bourbon called Vesey’s. There is no barley in the mash bill, which is 70% corn, 20% wheat and 10% rye. All the grain comes from South Carolina and is milled in the distillery’s own mill house. The tasting room is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, and tours can be booked online for any other day. In Kadoka, S.D., Badlands Distillery is one of the few distilleries making bourbon in South Dakota. The bourbon is currently aging with an anticipated release in January or February 2019, when it will be about two years old. The mash bill includes corn grown on the owners’ farm. See upcoming spirits tastings on the distillery's Facebook. Tennessee is best known for Tennessee whiskey like Jack Daniel’s, which is basically bourbon filtered through charcoal (also known as the Lincoln County Process). In Thompson’s Station, Tenn., H Clark Distillery doesn’t use charcoal filtration and produces one barrel per week of four-grain bourbon (corn, malted barley, wheat and rye). The current release is about two years old, and plans are in the works to eventually release a Bottled in Bond version. H Clark Distillery is open for tours, tasting and retail daily. In Fort Worth, Texas, Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. claims to be the largest one west of the Mississippi River. TX Bourbon is a four-year-old wheated bourbon made using Texas-grown corn and wheat, along with a wild yeast strain. Each bottle comes topped with a handmade cap. Firestone & Robertson's Whiskey Ranch has a tavern open Thursday and Friday, and a store open Tuesday to Thursday. In Salt Lake City, Utah, Sugar House Distillery gets its corn, rye and barley from local farmers. The bourbon is aged in char No. 3 barrels and bottled at 92 proof without any chill filtering. Distillery tours are available Monday to Friday. In Burlington, Vt., Mad River Distillers’ Mad River Bourbon is made from a mash bill of 70% Vermont corn, with the rest made up of wheat, oats and barley. The bourbon is aged for at least one year in new charred oak casks. Mad Rivers' tasting room is open daily with samples, tasting flights and cocktails. In Fredericksburg, Va., A. Smith Bowman Distillery has a new bourbon out that is the latest in a series named after a Revolutionary War commander. This limited release of 16-year-old bourbon is mostly available in Virginia, and was bottled at a hefty 116 proof. The distillery hosts free tours Monday to Saturday and a gift shop. In its namesake town, just outside of Seattle, Woodinville Whiskey Co. ages its bourbon for five years in barrels that have been seasoned in open air for a year and a half prior to filling. The mash bill is made up of corn, wheat and barley grown in Washington. A tasting room is open daily with free tours Friday to Sunday. In Maxwelton, W.V., Smooth Ambler is known for excellently sourced whiskeys. Big Level Wheated Bourbon is a new release that was distilled and aged for more than five years at the distillery. Smooth Ambler offers tastings Monday to Saturday and tours on Fridays and Saturdays. In Dane, Wis., J. Henry & Sons produces several bourbon expressions. The most recent is a seven-year-old, single barrel, cask-strength whiskey called Patton Road Reserve. The mash bill consists of 60% heirloom red corn, with the rest being a mixture of rye, wheat and barley. The bourbon is aged in an old dairy barn that is not climate controlled. Henry Farms Prairie Spirits offers tours daily. In Kirby, Wyo., Wyoming Whiskey’s flagship Small Batch Bourbon is made from a mash bill of corn, wheat and barley grown in the Big Horn Basin area of the state. There are also single barrel and cask strength expressions of the bourbon available. Tours are available Monday to Friday.

Spirits made with local ingredients in each state In Opelika, Ala., John Emerald Distilling Company uses hand-picked Alabama juniper berries in its Hugh Wesley's Gin. The first legal whiskey distillery in Alabama since Prohibition, John Emerald's tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday, with tours Thursday to Saturday. In Haines, Alaska, Port Chilkoot Distillery uses organic grains, locally grown herbs, and pure lake water from a nearby source. Local farmers and gardeners provide the distillery with wormwood, lemon balm and hyssop for use in Green Siren Absinthe. The tasting room is open Monday to Saturday from May through August, and Wednesday to Saturday from September through April. In Tucson, Ariz., Hamilton Distillers uses local mesquite to smoke its single malt Del Bac whiskeys, providing a distinct barbecue flavor. The distillery also works with farmer Noah Hiscox in Coolidge, Ariz., to produce a high-quality, two-row barley at the relatively low elevation of 2,300 feet. Tours and tastings are offered on Saturdays. In Little Rock, Ark., Rock Town Distillery sources all of its corn and wheat from farmers within the state. The grains are used for bourbon, in addition to malted barley from out of state. Tours are offered daily. In Rohnert Park, Calif., Sonoma County Distilling Co. uses non-GMO grains grown in California for its lineup of whiskeys. The distillery smokes its malted barley with California cherrywood, a process handled in nearby Petaluma, Calif. The tasting room is closed, but fans can find a schedule of events and pourings online. In Denver, Stranahan's sources its malted barley from farmers all across the state. Master distiller Rob Dietrich sources some barley from farms he crop dusted as a teenager. Stranahan's offers tours Thursday to Monday -- book online. Connecticut's Litchfield Distillery sources grains from Lion Rock Farm in nearby Sharon, Conn. The farm supplies all of the corn and rye used by the distillery. Litchfield uses malted barley from New York, though with a new malt house on the way in Connecticut, the distillery is planning to be 100% Connecticut grown before long. Tours and tastings are offered Wednesday to Sunday. There isn't much farming space within Washington, D.C., so One Eight Distilling stays as local as it can, sourcing rye grain from Fairview Cattle & Grain in Culpepper, Va. The distillery produced the first rye and bourbon distilled in D.C. since Prohibition. Tours and tastings are available on Saturdays. Painted Stave Distilling positioned itself in Smyrna, Del., to capitalize on an abundance of local farmers. The distillery sources its corn from Legacy Farms, also in Smyrna, while malted barley comes from Proximity Malt in Laurel, Del. Locally grown herbs, botanicals, berries and honey all come from within the state for the distillery's gins, vodkas and other spirits. In Florida, St. Augustine Distillery uses an abundance of local ingredients for its spirits. The list includes locally grown corn, wheat and barley sourced from farm cooperative Central States Enterprises, Florida citruses and botanicals for gin, and port wine-style barrels from neighboring San Sebastian Winery for Port Finished Bourbon. The latter is as opposed to importing fortified wine casks from Portugal or Spain. Free tours are offered every half hour. In Americus, Ga., Thirteenth Colony Distilleries uses corn from Zeeland Farms in De Soto, Ga., in its whiskeys, in addition to grain from farms located within a 30-mile radius of the distillery. In Lihue, Hawaii, Koloa Rum Company uses Hawaiian cane sugar and water from Mt. Waialeale in its rum. Koloa is the only operating distillery on the island of Kauai and offers tastings daily. In Boise, Idaho, 8 Feathers Distillery exclusively uses grains grown within the state for its whiskeys. The distillery is situated on top of an artesian well, which serves as its water source. The tasting room is open on Saturdays. In Riverside, Ill., Quincy Street Distillery sources local honey for its Prairie Sunshine, distilled honey wine. Owner and distiller Derrick Mancini says that the choice of a particular type of honey is crucial to the resulting aromas and flavors, and he opts for goldenrod honey from northern Illinois. Tours are offered Friday to Sunday. In Newtown, Ind., Old 55 Distillery uses corn and wheat grown directly in the fields surrounding the distillery. The local grains are put to use in bourbon and corn whiskey, as well as a unique sweet corn bourbon. Tours, tastings and cocktails are available, Friday to Sunday. In Swisher, Iowa, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery sources the state's famous corn from farmer Melvin Matteson, who happens to be the father-in-law of Cedar Ridge's founder, Jeff Quint. Matteson's 800-acre farm is 45 minutes away in Winthrop, Iowa. A cafe and tasting room are open Wednesday to Sunday, and tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays. In Atchison, Kansas, Till Distilling Company uses 100% Kansas wheat for its Till Vodka, a brand owned by large producer MGP of Indiana. Using wheat as the base of vodka provides a creamier than typical mouthfeel. In Loretto, Ky., Maker's Mark Distillery famously uses wheat in its bourbon rather than rye. Specifically, the distillery uses soft red winter wheat, much of which is grown onsite, with the remainder sourced locally. Maker's Mark offers tours daily. In Lacassine, La., Louisiana Spirits uses local sugar cane in its Bayou Rum, made from molasses and a raw sugar blend. The nutrient-rich Mississippi Delta soil produces sweet varieties. The distillery and visitor center is open and offers tours Tuesday to Saturday. In Portland, Maine, New England Distilling sources local barley from Blue Ox Malthouse and Maine Malt House. The barley is the base grain for Ingenium Gin and is used in the distillery's rye and bourbon whiskeys. Tours and tastings are available Monday to Saturday. In St. Michael's, Md., Gray Wolf Craft Distilling sources as much of its grain as possible from within the state, including a farm in Thurmont, Md., and a malt house in Howard County. The distillery uses 100% malted barley for its Lone Single Malt Vodka and Timber Sassafras Finished Gin. The distillery shares space with Lyon Distilling. Tastings and tours are offered on Saturdays. In Nantucket, Mass., Triple Eight Distillery is part of a vineyard-brewery-distillery operation, including Nantucket Vineyard and Cisco Brewers. The distillery is so named for its local water source, well No. 888, while organic grains are used and some ingredients are grown onsite. For instance, the mint in the brand's Blueberry Mint Liqueur is grown in its garden. Public tours and tastings are offered seasonally. In Traverse City, Mich., Grand Traverse Distillery uses rye, wheat and corn grown just miles away at Send Brothers Farm in Williamsburg, Mich. According to distillery founder Kent Rabish, the region's water, hilly terrain and harsh seasons all contribute to hearty, high-quality crops. Tours are offered Monday to Saturday and can be booked online in advance. In Hallock, Minn., Far North Spirits is the result of four generations of farming heritage, led by Swedish ancestors who moved to Minnesota a century ago. The distillery is the northernmost in the contiguous USA, and founders Michael Swanson and Cheri Reese plant and harvest all of the grain used in the rum, whiskey, vodka and gin. Far North's spirits showcase Scandinavian names, such as Roknar rye whiskey. A cocktail room is open on Saturdays. In Canton, Miss., Rich Grain Distilling Co. uses 100% Madison County corn for corn whiskey. The Madison County Co-Op is so close to the distillery that owner and distiller David Rich says he actually drives his forklift down the street to pick up the corn. Rich Grain produces a 100% Madison County wheat whiskey smoked with pecan wood grown on the distillery's property, and offers tours on Saturdays. In Kansas City, Mo., J. Rieger & Co. collaborates with local producers for a variety of products, including Left for Dead, a spirit distilled from beer made by Kansas City's Boulevard Brewery, and Caffé Amaro using coffee from local roaster Thou Mayest. Tours are offered on select Saturdays. In Coram, Mont., Glacier Distilling Company makes more than 20 spirits, focusing on local ingredients when possible. Rye grain from Montana Milling is used for whiskeys, while locally foraged huckleberries are used in huckleberry liqueur and gin. Spruce tips and wormwood are foraged, and fruits come from orchards along Flathead Lake, including cherries, pears and apples. Visit the Whiskey Barn daily in the summer, Thursday to Sunday from October 15 through April 30. In La Vista, Neb., Cut Spike Distillery uses naturally limestone-filtered water from the Ogallala Aquifer in the western portion of the state. The distillery partners with local wineries for its brandy production, sources honey from Plattsmouth, Neb., and incorporates botanicals from an Omaha spice shop in its gin and amaro. In Fallon, Nev., estate distillery Frey Ranch grows grain and other crops onsite, including corn, wheat, barley, rye, hops and alfalfa. The distillery currently produces gin, vodka, bourbon and specialty spirits such as absinthe. Frey Ranch also runs a winery on the property, Churchill Vineyards. In New Hampshire, Tamworth Distilling describes itself as "wilderness-to-bottle," sourcing all ingredients from the region to produce a diverse array of products, including whiskeys, gins, cordials, liqueurs and vodka. Grain comes from farms within 150 miles of the Tamworth, N.H., distillery, while many ingredients are either foraged for in the surrounding forested areas or grown in an onsite botanical garden. In Camden, N.J., Cooper River Distillers sources corn, rye and malted barley from local farms in Salem and Cumberland counties, labeling its bourbon and rye as Garden State products. Cooper River also produces brandy distilled from local wine and whiskey distilled from local beer. The first legal distillery in Camden when it opened in 2014, Cooper River is open with tours and cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays. Santa Fe Spirits sources New Mexico cholla cactus blooms, osha root and juniper for Wheeler's Gin, mesquite and pinion for Colkegan Single Malt Whiskey and Atapiño Liqueur, and apples in Santa Fe Apple Brandy. The distillery offers tours and classes, Thursday to Saturday. In Brooklyn, New York Distilling Company is one of several distillers to launch the Empire Rye designation. To qualify, New York Distilling Co. must obtain no less than 75% of its grain from within the state. The distillery's full-service bar, The Shanty, is open daily, with tours offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Asheville Distilling uses heirloom Crooked Creek Corn from North Carolina farmer John McEntire for all of its whiskeys. The Asheville, N.C., distillery offers tours and tastings on Fridays and Saturdays. In Fargo, N.D., Proof Artisan Distillers uses a variety of local ingredients, including potatoes in vodka, gin and liqueurs. The distillery sources local barley and local corn for its whiskeys, including Crooked Furrow Harvest Blend bourbon and Glen Fargo American Malt Whiskey. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday. In Cleveland, Tom's Foolery Distillery makes applejack brandy, bourbon and rye whiskey. The distillery grows a portion of the fruit and grain it uses, with additional ingredients sourced from nearby farmers. In Guthrie, Okla., Prairie Wolf Spirits uses juniper berries from a specific species of eastern red cedar trees that is invasive in Oklahoma in its Loyal Gin. The Kona Valley coffee beans used in Prairie Wolf DARK are locally roasted, and coming this summer, the distillery is sourcing sorghum from the Seminole Nation in a rum. In Portland, Ore., House Spirits Distillery uses 100% Pacific Northwest two-row barley from Great Western Malting in its Westward American Single Malt. An upcoming project from House Spirits will include Oregon-grown Clark County Full Pint barley, developed by Oregon State University and highly regarded by brewers for its unique flavor. The distillery and tasting room are open daily. In Pittsburgh, Wigle Whiskey produces a diverse array of products proudly tied to its region. Local grains are used in whiskeys such as Organic Pennsylvania Bourbon and Organic Pennsylvania Wheat Whiskey, and baby ginger from Eden Hall Farm at Chatham University is used in Afterglow Ginger Whiskey. The distillery's tasting room and bottle shop are open daily with tours offered on Saturdays. In South Kingstown, R.I., Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. uses 100% Rhode Island corn from Shartner Farms in its bourbon. The distillery may be best known for its Pumpkin Spice Flavored Whiskey though, which uses 32,000 pounds of Rhode Island-grown pumpkins in an annual batch. The tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday, with guided tours offered on Fridays and Saturdays. In Charleston, S.C., High Wire Distilling focuses on artisanal grains and culinary techniques thanks to owner and distiller Scott Blackwell's background as a Culinary Institute of America-trained baker. The distillery's New Southern Revival Brand Jimmy Red bourbon uses a locally sourced varietal of corn known as Jimmy Red. Glenn Roberts of Anson Mills re-propagated this varietal after it had previously disappeared, in a project assisted by Clemson University. High Wire hosts tours and tastings, Tuesday to Saturday. In Pierre, S.D., Dakota Spirits Distillery is South Dakota's first legal distillery. Local ingredients including corn, wheat and rye are used for whiskey, and wine from in-state producers is used to distill Bickering Brothers brandy. In Nashville, Tenn., Nelson's Green Brier Distillery procures its corn, wheat and rye from MPS Farms in Centerville, Tenn., an hour southwest. The distillery hosts a bottle and gift shop, and offers tours and tastings daily. In Waco, Texas, Balcones Distilling makes Texas Rye whiskey with Elbon rye from North Texas. The distillery is beginning to produce single malt with Texas grown and malted barley, while Texas scrub oak is the source of the unique smoky flavor in its Balcones Brimstone Whisky. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday, with tours offered Thursday to Saturday. In Park City, Utah, High West Distillery makes Silver Whiskey with locally sourced oats and High West 7000' vodka with pure snowmelt water from surrounding aquifers. The kitchen, tasting room and general store reopen on April 25. In Shoreham, Vt., WhistlePig Farm is working on an entirely estate-made whiskey, which will use grain grown onsite and wood harvested from oak trees on the property. While the distillery has largely sourced its whiskey so far, portions of whiskey distilled from grain grown on the property are now included in the brand's FarmStock release. The Middlebury, Vt., tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday. In Purcellville, Va., Catoctin Creek uses local rye grain in Roundstone Rye whiskey and its many variations, including Rabble Rouser, a limited annual bottled-in-bond release. Husband and wife team Scott and Becky Harris partner with a number of local producers for the distillery's brandies, made from 100% local fruits, including grapes, pears, peaches and apples. Tasting flights and tours are available Tuesday to Sunday. In Seattle, Westland Distillery is fiercely local, with aspirations of using local ingredients in every step of production, including grain, peat and oak. The distillery's annual Garryana release showcases the distinctive flavors of little-used local oak varietal Garryana. The distillery is open Tuesday to Saturday with tours offered Wednesday to Saturday. In Maxwelton, W.V., Smooth Ambler Spirits uses 96% locally grown grains from a family farm in Monroe County, 30 miles from the distillery, for its whiskeys. Water from the Greenbrier River, highly regarded for limestone qualities, is used in gin, vodka, rum and more spirits. Tastings and a gift shop are available Monday to Saturday with tours Friday to Saturday. In Prairie du Sac, Wis., Wollersheim Winery and Wollershiem Distillery works with local farmers to source rye, corn and wheat for whiskeys, including Round Top Rye. The concept uses its own wines for brandy, plus fruits such as Wisconsin-grown apples and pears. Tastings are available daily with tours offered on weekends seasonally. Wyoming Whiskey is situated in the midst of a 1,000-acre ranch in Kirby, Wyo., a town with 92 residents. Fifth-generation Wyoming rancher Sam Mead is the distiller, making Kentucky-style bourbon from grains largely grown on the property. A whiskey shop, tours and tastings are available on weekdays, and Saturdays in the summer.

