MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hospital security guard was charged with abuse of a corpse after witnesses found him having sex with a female corpse in the hospital morgue.

An official with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation and a hospital security staffer discovered Cameron Wright, 23, of Memphis in the body room Thursday at St. Francis Hospital, about 12 miles east of downtown. He has been fired, hospital officials said.

"Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority. The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable," St. Francis Hospital officials said in a statement.

Wright admitted to Memphis police that he had intercourse with the dead woman, whose identity was not released.

He was a contract employee with U.S. Security Associates of Roswell, Georgia, a privately held company that has more than 150 offices nationwide and internationally. The security company told hospital officials that Wright had passed the background check required of all civilian security officers who work for the company.

Wright remained Friday in Shelby County Jail under a $3,000 bond, according to online records. He has a video arraignment Friday before Judge Louis Montesi of Shelby County General Sessions Court.

