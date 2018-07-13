Take a look at these hot hotel renovations Cheeca Lodge and Spa, the 27-acre luxury resort in Islamorada, Florida, is open after a six-month closure due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. 01 / 34 Cheeca Lodge and Spa, the 27-acre luxury resort in Islamorada, Florida, is open after a six-month closure due to the impact of Hurricane Irma. 01 / 34

This is a map in a guestroom at the newly renovated Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles.

Allan Abrams

Summer is the busiest time of year for travel. The hotel industry keeps responding with a healthy clip of new hotel renovations. Here are a few notable ones.

Cheeca Lodge and Spa in the Florida Keys

Cheeca Lodge and Spa is a 27-acre independent, luxury resort in Islamorada, the “Sportfishing Capital of the World.”

The hotel had to close down for six months after being damaged by Hurricane Irma.

It’s back now after a $25 million renovation. The main lodge and all 214 guestrooms, suites and bungalows, meeting and event spaces, spa, dining outlets, and palm-fringed grounds have all been touched up.

The Mayfair Hotel Downtown L.A. re-opens

Built in 1926, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has re-opened after a top-to-bottom renovation.

It has a storied history, having been the site of the first ever Oscars after party. The 15-story, 294-room property is located in the downtown neighborhood of Westlake.

Designer Gulla Jónsdóttir has added contemporary glamour to the original Roaring 20's-style flooring and ceilings, brass fixtures, and charcoal-colored column pillars of the property.

Eve American Bistro by chef Scott Coming, winner of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” is named after Eve Cressy, the main character of Raymond Chandler’s short story “I’ll Be Waiting.” He wrote it while living at The Mayfair in the 1930s.

The hotel also has an in-house arts program.

San Francisco gets two upgraded Bed and Breakfast inns

San Francisco has gotten two newly renovated inns: The White Swan Inn and Petite Auberge. Both properties went through a year and a half of renovations.

Both are located in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Each is modeled after European bed-and-breakfasts but have modern boutique hotel amenities. They have new furnishings, including Christian Lacroix arm chairs at the White Swan Inn. The average room size is 325 square-feet.

The parlors offer a range of games, including Clue, Life, Monopoly, Backgammon, and Scrabble.

The hotels will host a monthly speaker series led by the San Francisco Tour Guides Guild.

Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas

Located in Dallas’ Uptown, the Hotel Crescent Court has completed a $33 million overhaul of its lobby, guest rooms, suites, corridors, spa, and fitness center.

It’s the first major renovation the hotel has gone through since its inception in 1986.

The property has a new champagne bar and cocktail lounge called Beau Nash. It offers more than 30 sparkling selections and small and large plates.

All 186 guest rooms and 40 suites have been renovated. The property has an all-new 22,000 square-foot luxury spa and fitness center.

