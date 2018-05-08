Three accomplices have received prison terms in connection with a scheme to cash money orders stolen from the U.S. Postal Service.

Jim Walsh/Staff photographer

CAMDEN – A former postal worker escaped prison for orchestrating a scheme to cash stolen money orders, but his middlemen weren’t so fortunate.

A federal judge has sentenced the last of three accomplices to prison, ordering Anthony Bell, 39, of Philadelphia to spend a year and a day in custody for his role in the 15-month scheme.

That followed prison terms of 20 months for Eugene Bowen, 36, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and nine months for Andre Sutton, 39, whose address was not available.

More: Ex-postal worker admits he burned 20 tubs of mail

In contrast, the scheme’s organizer, 40-year-old Marc Saunders of Sicklerville, received a five-year probationary sentence last month, including eight months of home confinement.

Saunders was ordered to pay restitution of almost $100,000.

The middlemen also were ordered to make restitution — about $22,400 for Bell, $18,500 for Bowen and $4,700 for Sutton.

Postmaster left printer unguarded

Three men have received prison terms in connection with the theft of U.S. Postal Service money orders.

Jim Walsh/Staff photographer

A 13-page affidavit filed in federal court in Camden says a postmaster’s errors set the stage for thefts that eventually reached some $100,000.

It says the manager of the New Lisbon post office in rural Pemberton Township failed to return a machine that printed money orders when the Postal Service introduced new technology in February 2013.

The postmaster, who was transferred to another office in June 2013, also neglected to destroy about 180 loose money orders that could be printed with the outdated machine, the affidavit says.

Saunders began working more than a year later at the Pemberton office, where the printing machine — too big for the postmaster’s safe — had been stored in a cabinet, according to the affidavit by David Bannon, a special agent with the Office of Inspector General at the Postal Service.

More: Florida man accused of altering $1 money orders, depositing them for more than $2K

The Postal Service began investigating in late 2015, after people started cashing stolen money orders at post offices in the Philadelphia area, the affidavit says.

Bannon said serial numbers on the money orders led him to the Pemberton Township office on rural Four Mile Road, where he learned the imprinting machine had vanished.

According to the affidavit, Bannon then realized the stolen money orders carried ZIP codes — imprinted by the stolen machine — for post offices “all over the United States.”

None, however, were marked with New Lisbon’s ZIP code.

As a result, Bannon suspected a postal employee had stolen the machine from New Lisbon and was repeatedly changing its ZIP code setting to divert attention from that branch.

Social media ties accomplices together

Most of the money orders were cashed at post offices in the Philadelphia area, but 22 were passed in Knoxville, where Bowen allegedly recruited residents of homeless shelters to conduct the transactions.

Nine orders were cashed in post offices around York, Pennsylvania, and one in Jersey City.

The August 2017 affidavit noted about 50 money orders never surfaced — and the printing machine remained missing.

Investigators were able to identify lower-level participants, who cashed the money orders for a fee. They then linked their cellphones and Facebook pages to those used by Saunders and the middlemen, the affidavit says.

More: Mailman hoarded more than 17,000 pieces of mail, authorities say

It notes one alleged ring member, identified only as M.M., passed a stolen money order in September 2015 — and at the same time bought a legitimate order made out to Saunders, then a Mount Laurel resident.

The affidavit also notes the men shared family ties and childhood connections.

It says Bowen and Saunders are cousins, while Sutton told investigators he grew up in the same neighborhood as Bell, attended high school with Saunders, and used to play football with Bowen.

The affidavit also says Bannon received two faxed letters in June 2017 from Bowen and a payee that used language from the “sovereign citizens” movement to challenge his authority and that of the court system.

Bell was sentenced July 25, one day after Saunders received his probationary term. Bowen and Sutton were sentenced in June.

All of the men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez.

Follow Jim Walsh on Twitter: @jimwalsh_cp

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com