President Donald Trump has attracted scrutiny since he first announced his campaign. That criticism hollowed him into the White House, stemming even from trusted advisors.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," is the latest of several tell-all books to paint the same picture: a chaotic White whose staffers engage in name-calling and verge on disaster.

Many moments in "Fear" echo those found in other books on Trump's administration. So, what did we learn from Woodward's book, and how does it differ from other Trump tell-alls?

What's new in Woodward's book?

Idiot. Liar. Dumb. Little rat. Little baby.

The few excerpts leaked Tuesday ahead of the Sept. 11 release of "Fear" were loaded with insults — some allegedly made by Trump and others reportedly made about him.

The book's bombshells include some of Trump's top aides swiping documents from his desk or hiding paperwork to stall potential trade and military actions.

Woodward also details the process to prep Trump for a possible interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump’s former attorney, John Dowd, put him through a mock interview to prepare him for possible testimony, Woodward reports. Why? He didn’t believe the president could tell the truth, per the book.

When Trump didn’t perform well, Dowd allegedly told him, “Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jump suit.”

President Donald Trump and Bob Woodward

AFP/Getty Images

More: Bob Woodward book, 'Fear: Trump in the White House' — The 5 most explosive claims

More: Trump calls Woodward's book 'a con on the public'; Kelly denies calling president an 'idiot'

More: Woodward book 'Fear' reflects chaos in White House, says Kelly called Trump an 'idiot'

A lot of name-calling is also detailed. Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly is alleged to have called Trump an "idiot"— something that's been alleged in the past. Kelly is said to have described the president as "unhinged" and told staffers in his office working for Trump was “the worst job I’ve ever had.”

"He’s an idiot," Kelly is quoted as saying. "It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in crazytown."

But it isn't just Kelly who's reportedly calling names. The president is also quoted as making fun of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a favorite punching bag of his.

"This guy is mentally retarded," Trump said of Sessions, according to Woodward’s book. In another instance, Trump described him as a “dumb Southerner” and mocked his accent, Woodward reported.

This image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward, available on Sept. 11.

AP

Trump and other officials in the book denied making such comments and called the work false.

"So many lies and phony sources,” Trump wrote Tuesday night on Twitter, labeling the book as “a con on the public.” He continued his attacks Wednesday morning, questioning why lawmakers don't change libel laws.

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

From Comey to Omarosa: What other books have claimed

The books about Trump and his administration amount to a worrying trend for a president less than two years into office.

The bestsellers include those by Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the flamboyant reality TV star and former White House official, James Comey, the former head of the FBI who was fired by Trump, and Michael Wolff, a long-time New York magazine writer who gained access to the White House.

All four books, including Woodward's "Fear," offer accounts of what the president and his aides act like behind closed doors. All four feature scandalous allegations.

Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," quotes former chief strategist Steve Bannon as saying that the July, 2016 meeting by Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower was "treasonous," portraying Bannon as a sort-of presidential puppet master.

Bannon is also quoted as as calling Ivanka Trump as "dumb as a brick."

More: AP: Omarosa has 'treasure trove' of tapes, videos, texts to back her anti-Trump book

More: James Comey book: Trump likened to mob boss, called 'unethical and untethered to truth'

More: Here what's in the controversial new book about the Trump White House

In Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," the former FBI chief details interactions with the president before his firing and reveals his perception of Trump's attitude.

"This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," Comey writes in the book. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

The book includes Comey's conversation with Trump, saying the president directed him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser.

Manigault-Newman's book, "Unhinged," is the latest, detailing her time in the White House along with documentation to back up some assertions in the book. She claims the president was on a mental decline and details her quest to uncover an alleged recording of the president saying the n-word.

She also released audio tapes including clips of a phone call with Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, that the author says backs her claim that Trump officials offered her a $15,000-a-month job on Trump's campaign to silence her after she was fired from the White House.

Why believe Woodward?

Many of the claims in Woodward's book corroborate those in other books and reports, including Kelly's alleged disdain for the president as well as aides withholding information from Trump as a precaution.

These consistencies bolster the credibility of a book by an already iconic journalist: Woodward was one of two reporters whose work helped bring down President Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974.

A Pulitzer Prize winner, Woodward has gained praise even from Trump himself.

The president has tweeted acclaim for Woodward multiple times, even criticizing then-President Barack Obama's administration for "attacking" the journalist. Trump's tone changed after excerpts of Woodward's latest book surfaced, and the White House has gone on the attack.

Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013

If Woodward's legacy alone weren't enough, he also reportedly taped interviews and kept both documents and diaries of officials to validate claims in the book, according to The Washington Post.

Before his book and over his career as a journalist, Wolff has been accused of making up quotes and during his book tour he made unverified claims the president was having an affair. Manigault-Newman's book came after she played the notorious villain on "The Apprentice" reality television show and was fired in a bitter dispute at the White House, while Comey's statements became wrapped up in politics and intertwined in the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, leading some, especially Republicans, to question his credibility.

Contributing: Steve Kiggins, Kevin Johnson, Gregory Korte and David Jackson

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com