PARK CITY, Utah — For Joaquin Phoenix, there's a great irony to premiering his work at film festivals.

"I've never, ever been to a film festival and actually seen a movie," says Phoenix, 43, who talked to USA TODAY in January at Sundance Film Festival.

This year's Sundance was especially busy for the three-time Oscar-nominated actor, who had two films playing at the mountainside event: "You Were Never Really Here" (now available on digital platforms, on DVD/Blu-ray June 17), for which he won a best actor award at last year's Cannes Film Festival in France, and "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" (in theaters Friday), which reunites him with "To Die For" director Gus Van Sant to play quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan.

For John Callahan, the quadriplegic cartoonist played by Joaquin Phoenix in 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot,' "there was this moment that unfolded, where it feels less like a decision and something you're just compelled to do," the actor says.

Question: In the film, we see how John struggled with alcoholism, his disability and his abandonment by his mother at birth. How do you feel those factors influenced him as an artist?

Joaquin Phoenix: I'm sure all of those things did shape him, but I think he was really influenced by Sam Gross and his book "I Am Blind and My Dog Is Dead." He attacked blindness and disability and sexual situations, and (John) was like, "That's the kind of person that I want to be."

But (for a while), he actually wasn't very interested in cartooning and looked down on it. And then there was this moment that unfolded, where it feels less like a decision and something you're just compelled to do. Once he unlocked that for himself, he just went on this tear and thought that cartooning was the most important thing he could do. His experiences influenced his creativity, but he didn't want to be thought of as a disabled cartoonist.

Q: Did you have to learn to draw?

Phoenix: I was terrible. Awful. (Laughs.) I feel there are things that if you give me enough time, I can get it "movie good" enough, like playing guitar (as Johnny Cash in "Walk the Line"). Under the best circumstances I can't draw, but then the way that he drew — which was in the chair, with pillows, and he mostly used his shoulders. Most times it's with your wrists. I was so disappointed in myself, because I really wanted to get that down.

I started doing some drawing and came up with some cartoons, and it was all terrible. I never could get it to where it matched his work at all.

Q: What kinds of research did you find most helpful in playing a quadriplegic?

Phoenix: Obviously, we have his (1989 autobiography), which was really important. I read that several times. I also went to Rancho Los Amigos, the rehabilitation hospital where he was a patient, and worked with them.

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Jonah Hill are near-unrecognizable in artist biopic 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot.'

Q: What was the trick to nailing his physicality?

Phoenix: Gus had shot some footage of John. They did these four interviews, so there was about four or five hours of footage. What I learned was that I assumed if you had the same injury, it had the same effect on everybody's body, but everybody's different. So I was able to watch John and one thing that he did a lot was, he was always shifting in the chair. My assumption was that he couldn't move at all, but he would actually grab the edge of the chair and pull himself.

I asked some of the patients, "Why do you think he moves like that?" Some said, "It's to avoid bed sores, so he's changing (position) to get blood flow." But then the head of occupational therapy, who had been at Rancho for years, said, "He's in a lot of pain." So I thought that was really telling, because I had this assumption that you don't feel anything.

When we were on set, we were waiting to shoot and I was adjusting myself like that. His brother, Tom, was there and said, "John used to do that all the time." So the video was really important for me.

Q: There was some backlash to the movie from a disability rights group, saying that a disabled actor should have been cast in the role. Was that ever a consideration, or something you spoke about with Gus?

Phoenix: I don't know if it was a consideration, because for a portion of the film (before Callahan's 1972 car crash), he's able-bodied. When John was alive, Robin Williams was supposed to play this part and he really wanted him to play it. So that never came up for John.

That being said, it (expletive) sucks. I'm actually sad. I don't want somebody to feel like (we think) we have a greater understanding of what it is to be disabled. I want to feel like there's a community. It's always good when people draw attention to things like this. It's something that maybe we're becoming more aware of and sensitive to, and hopefully there will be other characters that are disabled in films.

