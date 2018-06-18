"I hate you! You’re a terrible mom!"

Ouch. Words that cut to your very soul. How do you respond?

A. Scream back: “Oh yeah? Well, I don’t like you very much right now either!” B. Play the guilt card: “You should be ashamed of yourself! After all I’ve done for you?” C. Take a deep breath and offer reassurance: “I’m sorry to hear that, because I love you very much, even when you’re angry at me.”

Why our kids are so mean

It’s easy to figure out which answer is correct, but the right choice is frequently the hardest one to make.

Your child’s lid is flipped, which means yours is too — or pretty darned close — and your feelings are hurt, too. Why are our kids so mean sometimes?

Probably because they’re mad and they’ve slipped into the Mistaken Goal of revenge.

Mistaken Goals, as described by psychologists Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs, are indications of a child’s discouragement.

When kids don’t feel a sense of connection and worth, they (unconsciously) try to achieve it with behaviors that, ironically, cause more disconnection.

Revenge doesn’t always come out in mean words. Sometimes, it takes the form of:

The silent treatment.

Refusing to do what you ask.

Isolating themselves in their rooms (especially if they’re in the teen years).

And those behaviors could also be indications of the three other Mistaken Goals: attention, power and giving up.

Stop and check your own feelings

Your own feelings can help you figure out which of the Mistaken Goals your child is showing.

If words like hurt, disappointed, disbelieving or disgusted come to mind, it’s likely that the thought behind your child’s behavior is, “I don’t feel liked/loved. You hurt my feelings so I’ll hurt yours, too.”

Now, it’s easy for parents to think, “I didn’t do anything except enforce expectations. There is no reason for my kid to be mad at me.”

Well, that may be the rational truth, but feelings aren’t rational.

If we allow this kind of thinking to guide us, we are likely to fall into the trap of responding in ways that perpetuate our child’s negative behavior.

We need to teach by modeling skills

Instead, we need to step back and look at the big picture. A child who is overreacting, saying mean things or acting out is not using the skills of emotional regulation and empathy.

Their reaction to anger is ill-suited to adulthood because they need to learn to have an emotional reaction without hurting others.

That means we need to teach those skills. One of the best ways to teach is to model what we want from our child, so we need to demonstrate emotional regulation, empathy, and most importantly, how to experience strong emotion without lashing out. Which is why choice C above starts with, “Take a deep breath.”

"Positive Discipline" authors Jane Nelsen and Lynn Lott recommend a number of strategies for helping a child through a revenge moment:

1. Avoid punishment and retaliation: Make sure you’re calm before following the next steps.

2. Ask the child what happened: “Your behavior tells me you must feel hurt. Can we talk about that?”

3. Use reflective listening: Acknowledge the feeling, apologize if appropriate, and then use problem solving questions to resolve the issue.

4. Show you care: Give a hug…or ask for one…and say, “I’m on your side. How can we work through this together so we both get what we need?”

Look to the belief behind the behavior

When we look beyond the behavior to the belief behind it, we get insight into our child’s perspective and that gives us insight into who we’re being as parents.

Just about every time I'm in a situation where my initial response is, “I’m doing my job and I’m doing it right,” I try to have a reflective conversation with my child. It usually leads to the realization that my words or actions are landing in ways I didn’t intend. Making just a few changes yields positive results.

When I set aside my own hurt and act with kindness, firmness, and compassion, I help my child take another step down the path toward adulthood.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com