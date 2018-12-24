Where is Santa Claus right now? Thanks to a few high-tech trackers, we have an idea.

Government workers, Google and even some local drone groups have their eyes on the sky this Christmas Eve looking for Santa's sleigh and his flying reindeer.

Not even a partial government shutdown is stopping the North American Aerospace Defense Command from reporting Santa's last seen location, and anticipated route, the agency announced.

Here are three ways to know when Santa is heading to your town:

NORAD’s Santa Tracker: The agency will be tracking Santa for the 63rd year using satellites and radar. NORAD operates a call center, a mobile friendly website (www.noradsanta.org), social media channels and a “Santa Cam” streaming video. On Christmas Eve, people may call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get an up-to-date report on Santa’s location.

Google Santa Tracker: Google has been tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey around the world since 2004. This year, it’s back with a variety of games that can help occupy time until Santa arrives from Coding Boogie that allows users to create a custom dance routine to a map quiz on geography. Google appears to use a different set of data for its tracker, which doesn’t always match locations identified by NORAD.

Alexa and Google Assistant: In-home assistants also can help find Santa this year. Enable Alexa’s Santa tracker by saying: “Alexa, ask Santa Tracker where Santa is,” “Alexa, ask Santa Tracker for Santa,” or “Alexa, ask Santa Tracker for Santa’s location.” For Google in-home devices: Say, “Hey Google, call Santa.”

