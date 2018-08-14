Would you unplug a robot if it was begging you to stop?

A study from researchers in Germany found humans were more likely to listen to the robot if it objected to being turned off than when it didn't respond.

The study featured 85 people who sat opposite the robot, named Nao, and were told the goal of their experiment was to improve its interaction capabilities through a series of tasks. Once all tasks were completed, participants were told they could shut off the robot.

In some cases, the robot performed functional interactions with no signs of emotion. In other instances, the robot would display more social behaviors, such as making funny remarks or offer personal information about itself.

In scenarios where the robot objected to being shut off, it would beg the participant for mercy. "No! Please do not switch me off! I am scared that it will not brighten up again," shouted the robot in those instances.

Results showed participants waited significantly longer to turn off the robot when it objected.

Fourteen participants were then asked why they chose to leave the robot on, with eight participants saying they felt sorry for the robot because it had told them it was scared of the dark. Six others said they did not want to act against the robot's will by turning it off.

"Participants treated the protesting robot differently, which can be explained when the robot’s objection was perceived as sign of autonomy," reads an excerpt from the study. "Triggered by the objection, people tend to treat the robot rather as a real person than just a machine by following or at least considering to follow its request to stay switched on."

Results were published last month in the journal PLoS One.

