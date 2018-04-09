A satellite image from Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, shows storms in various stages of formation across the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA

Though Gordon is making the headlines, the next storm in the pipeline is Hurricane Florence, now spinning more than 2,000 miles out in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Florence became a hurricane Tuesday morning, the third hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

Most computer models predict Florence will curve away from the U.S. and move harmlessly out to sea, but that isn't certain yet. Some impact on the U.S. "can’t be ruled out, but it’s unlikely,” University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy told the Capital Weather Gang. “Bermuda should be paying close attention, though.”

More: Tropical Storm Gordon roars toward Gulf Coast, expected to make landfall as a hurricane

More: 'Weather models have flipped the switch': Hurricane season coming to life in the Atlantic

At least two more storms are expected in the week ahead as the hurricane season reaches its typical mid-September peak.

The next two storms would be named Helene and Isaac, both of which are forecast to form just off the west coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center said there's a 70 percent chance that a tropical depression will form within the next five days. If it reaches 39 mph, it would be Tropical Storm Helene.

Quite possible this weekend that we will have 3 active Atlantic tropical storms ... Florence, Helene, and Isaac.



The "I" storm would be 9th storm of the season ... and the last two could really pile up the ACE. #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/Ev8gBbGE3O — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 3, 2018

Another storm, which would become Isaac, is waiting in the wings over western Africa.

"It's quite possible this weekend that we will have three active Atlantic tropical storms," tweeted weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue.

"Even if both these systems (Helene and Isaac) form, it's too early to determine whether either of these would affect any land areas down the road," Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Dolce said.

Tracking multiple systems like these for development in the Atlantic in September is not unusual, Dolce added. Some of them grow into tropical storms or hurricanes, while others do not.

#Florence has become a hurricane, the 3rd of the Atlantic season, over the central Atlantic Ocean. #Florence is not expected to affect any land areas through the weekend. Stay tuned to https://t.co/AIOTXUkInQ for the latest. pic.twitter.com/S1T9nVIJuX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2018

Many storms this time of year form off the coast of Africa. They are known as Cape Verde hurricanes, since they form near that island nation about 350 miles west of Senegal. The nation is also known as Cabo Verde.

Some of these storms have intensified into infamous and destructive East Coast hurricanes such as Donna in 1960 and Hugo in 1989.

Cape Verde hurricanes typically form during the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season. Sometimes they grow and intensify into powerful, destructive storms that can hit the U.S. East Coast.

NOAA

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com