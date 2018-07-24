LOS ANGELES — I just rode a pair of crazy electric skates from Segway, the company that makes those people movers, and there's an easy way to describe the sensation: Weird.

It’s called the Segway Drift W1 and it will sell for $399 when it arrives in August.

So move over electric scooters, the e-Skate is here. You’ve probably never felt anything like it under your feet. You will feel awkward riding it, but once you get the hang of it, it is kind of cool.

Unlike traditional roller skates or blades, which lets you glide along on wheels when you put forth the energy, these e-skates give you a platform over an electric wheel that’s ready to go once you step on it.

Testing the new Segway Drift e-Skate at a media preview in Los Angeles

Jefferson Graham

To get moving, you put force on your toes to move the skate forward and lean back on your heels to slow.

Segway says you can go as fast as 7.5 miles an hour, on a battery charge that will last you around 45 minutes to an hour.

I’ve test ridden a lot of these devices over the years, and sadly, the e-Skate isn’t something I would run out to buy, but then, my middle-aged self is not the demographic. The sweet spot in the market is more likely to be kids with rich parents.

When I stepped on the Bird electric scooter earlier this year, used my left foot to push off for a headstart and applied the throttle, I was in love. I had the same reaction so many others have. I felt comfortable immediately on the scooter and loved the sensation of zipping down the street, with power.

I’ve been an avid rollerblader for years. There’s nothing I love more than zipping along, feeling the wind and being able to stop and start with ease.

As for the electric skates, I watched an exec from Segway zip around at his press conference, back and forth, frontwards and backwards, with ease.

I didn’t feel that same amount of ease on my initial ride, but then, there’s clearly a learning curve. The big question for the customers who try it out at retail is whether they be willing to fork over four Benjamin Franklin’s on a whim, knowing it will take awhile to master the device? Or will kids tugging at mom and dad demand they bring it home, sight and test ride unseen?

Readers, what are your thoughts? Who's ready to ride the e-skate? Let's chat about it on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham.

