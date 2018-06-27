The nascent liberal crusade to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency claimed some modest victories this week, but the movement has a long way to go before ICE is put on ice.

On Monday, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, said he would introduce legislation to eliminate the agency. On Tuesday, activist and political upstart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned powerful, 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in New York.

Ocasio-Cortez's populist platform includes Medicare for all, higher education for all — and shutting down ICE.

"It’s time to abolish ICE, clear the path to citizenship and protect the rights of families to remain together," said Cortez, 28, a Latina who ran an aggressive, progressive campaign in a district that includes parts of Queens and the Bronx where about half the population is Latino.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor at Cornell University Law School who has written extensively on immigration law, says ICE isn't going anywhere soon. It's detractors, he said, just don't have the votes on either side of the aisle.

"Even if the Democrats take control of Congress in November, the chances of abolishing ICE are slim to none," he said. "Every agency has to have an enforcement branch. Immigration is no exception. If Congress eliminated ICE, it would have to create some other immigration enforcement entity.”

ICE has been in the center of the storm over family separations at the border. The Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration edict had ICE arresting undocumented immigrants entering the country without using legal entry points. Children were placed to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump has ordered the separations halted, but the details on what is next are still being worked out.

Rosemary Jenks is director of government relations for Numbers USA, which describes itself as an immigration reduction organization. She says ICE should be lauded for the crucial and difficult job it performs.

"Abolishing (ICE) would be absolutely insane," she said. "In my mind that is basically a call for open borders. I don't think the American people would support abolishing ICE, I don't think members of Congress would support it and I don't think the president would support it."

ICE was created in 2003, part of a massive post-9/11 reorganization that included disbanding the Immigration and Naturalization Service in favor of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, Customs and Border Protection and ICE, which enforces immigration law within the U.S.

Its foes note that the era also brought us the Patriot Act and the Iraq War. Ocasio-Cortez calls the founding of ICE "part of an unchecked expansion of executive powers" that led to an erosion of civil rights.

Pocan wants to create a commission to provide recommendations to Congress for an immigration enforcement system that "upholds the dignity of all individuals." He announced his proposed legislation following a weekend trip to the southern border.

“It was clear that ICE, and its actions of hunting down and tearing apart families, has wreaked havoc on far too many people," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists ... have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively.”

