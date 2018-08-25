AP WHITE HOUSE MCCAIN A FILE USA DC
John McCain
J. Scott Applewhite, AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — He will overlook the Severn River, surrounded by birds chirping from the large maple and sycamore trees that flank his final resting place.

At the bottom of a green hill speckled by hundreds of gravesites for Naval lieutenants, midshipmen, commanders and admirals — some of whose service concluded centuries ago — Sen. John McCain will have a front-row view of sailboats and ships passing on the river while a new generation of naval officers play soccer on Sherman Field at the U.S. Naval Academy.

It's the place where his career began. It's where he wanted it to end. 

McCain died Saturday evening after a year-long battle with a rare form of brain cancer. He was 81. He will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery.

His legacy here in Annapolis isn't focused on his six terms as an Arizona senator or his two presidential bids. In the place where he will be put to rest, McCain is thought of as a national treasure, a respected hero and one of the city's most prized naval officers in recent memory. 

"It's not necessarily political," Amy Bleidon, a 1998 Navy Academy graduate, said of McCain's legacy.

John McCain: At the Naval Academy
01 / 12
A portrait of John McCain taken in 1958 for the Lucky Bag yearbook at the U.S. Naval Academy.
02 / 12
Vice Adm. John S. McCain Sr. with his son, Cmdr. John S. McCain Jr., on board a U.S. Navy ship (probably USS Proteus, AS-19) in Tokyo Bay, circa September 1945. McCain Jr. is father to Arizona Sen. John McCain.
03 / 12
A 1951 photo of John McCain (left) with his mother Roberta, brother Joe and father John S. Jr. (Jack).
04 / 12
A portriat of John McCain during his senior year at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1954.
05 / 12
In a photo from 1954, John McCain is seen during one of his lightweight wrestling matches at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.
06 / 12
John McCain in his wrestling uniform in 1954 at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.
07 / 12
The 1954 Episcopal High School wrestling team: John McCain is seated in the front row.
08 / 12
In this July 14, 1961, file photo, Lt. John S. McCain III (left) and his parents, Adm. John S. McCain Jr. (right) and Roberta Wright McCain (center) take part in the ceremony to commission McCain Field, the U.S. Navy training base in Meridian, Mississippi, named in honor of Adm. John S. McCain (pictured in photo at top), respectively grandfather and father to the two McCains. A predilection for what McCain III describes as "quick tempers, adventurous spirits, and love for the country's uniform" was encoded in the family DNA.
09 / 12
John McCain in 1983.
10 / 12
Sen. John McCain and his family pose for a photo at the christening party for the guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) on Sept. 26, 1992. The ship was named for McCain's grandfather, Adm. John S. "Slew" McCain Sr.
11 / 12
Sen. John McCain (second from right) talks with Lt. J.G. Leslie Hull-Ryde at an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 27, 1999. McCain is a graduate of the academy.
12 / 12
The guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) approaches the USS Kitty Hawk during a replenishment at sea on Jan. 26, 2003.

Rather, she added, he will be remembered in the community for both his "lifelong service" to the country and as a leader who exemplified the respect and character the Navy instills in its officers. 

"That lifelong devotion I think is what made him so well thought of by everyone," she added.

Bleidon, who jogs through the large, colonial-style campus every weekend, says this is the place where so many, including herself, "grew up" and matured. 

That's what it seems the academy did for McCain, who was a well-known rebel when he attended.

The future senator stuck his nose up at the strict rules of the school, drawing demerits, but just as many friends who gravitated to his quick wit and adventurous ways. His rebel attitude would later inspire his "maverick" persona.

He was one of the most popular midshipmen in his 1958 class, becoming a legend of sorts because of his no-rules attitude. 

It was at the academy where McCain met who would become a lifelong friend, Charles "Chuck" Larson.

John McCain: Prisoner of war
01 / 16
John McCain (front right) with his squadron in 1965.
02 / 16
U.S. Naval Lt. Cmdr. John S. McCain III, son of the Navy's commander-in-chief in Europe and grandson of the Navy's greatest World War II carrier commander, is shown in July 1967 in Vietnam.
03 / 16
U.S. Navy pilot Lt. j.g. Denny Earl, with both legs shattered by North Vietnamese anti-aircraft fire, successfully lands his Douglas A-4E Skyhawk attack plane aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany in the Gulf of Tonkin on Oct. 20 1967. This particular aircraft, BuNo 149959, was shot down over Hanoi, North Vietnam, six days later, Oct. 26. Its pilot, Lt. Cmdr. John S. McCain, spent 5½ years as a POW in Vietnam.
04 / 16
North Vietnamese remove Navy flier John McCain from the waters off the Vietnamese coast after McCain's plane was shot down in 1967 while on a bombing mission. McCain, now a U.S. senator, was held captive from 1967 until 1973. The photo is among those released by the Library of Congress and taken by North Vietnamese photographers during the war.
05 / 16
John McCain is tended to in a Hanoi, North Vietnam, hospital as a prisoner of war in the fall of 1967.
06 / 16
This file photo taken in 1967 shows U.S. Navy Air Force Maj. John McCain lying on a bed in a Hanoi hospital as he was being given medical care for his injuries. McCain was captured in 1967 at a lake in Hanoi after his Navy warplane was downed by the Northern Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. McCain said that upon capture he was beaten by an angry mob and bayoneted in the groin.
07 / 16
This is an undated file photo of Sen. John McCain, lying injured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. It was among 4,000 photos and documents given to a U.S. delegation by Hanoi. McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot downed in Vietnam in 1967.
08 / 16
John McCain waiting for the rest of the group to leave the bus at the airport after being released as a POW in 1973.
09 / 16
John McCain is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released.
10 / 16
Newly freed prisoners of war celebrate as their C-141A aircraft lifts off from Hanoi, North Vietnam, on Feb. 12, 1973, during Operation Homecoming. The mission included 54 C-141 flights between Feb. 12 and April 4, 1973, returning 591 POWs to American soil.
11 / 16
John McCain limps down a ramp for a welcoming on arrival from Hanoi, North Vietnam, on March 14,1973.
12 / 16
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John S. McCain, a released POW, is greeted by Air Force officers as he deplanes at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama on March 17, 1973.
13 / 16
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, a POW for over five years, waves to well-wishers on March 18, 1973, after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.
14 / 16
Adm. John S. McCain Jr. (left) and his son, Lt. Cmdr. John S. McCain III meet for the first time in Jacksonville, Florida, March 31, 1973, since the younger McCain returned from a North Vietnam prison two weeks before. Adm. McCain was chief of U.S. forces in the Pacific during part of the time his son was imprisoned.
15 / 16
John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon in Washington, D.C., on May 25, 1973. McCain spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp before he was released in March 1973.
16 / 16
This monument in Hanoi, Vietnam, shown on Jan. 31, 1985, marks the location where U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John S. McCain parachuted and was captured after being shot down in 1967.

The pair were known as the "odd couple." McCain was nicknamed "McNasty" for his no-rules attitude that in-turn left him near the bottom of his graduating class, while Larson was a high-achieving naval student who scored good grades. McCain has said he always looked up to his friend. 

Larson grew up in Nebraska and rose from an aviator, flying missions in Vietnam, to naval aide to President Richard Nixon. He twice served as the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. 

McCain, meanwhile, served during the Vietnam War, surviving at least two near-death encounters, including five years as a prisoner of war, before his transition into politics. 

McCain and Larson remained close friends over their careers and will stay close even in death. 

John McCain's resting place in Annapolis, Md.
Sen. John McCain's burial plot is marked with two wooden stakes and an orange cone at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetary in Annapolis, Md. He will be buried next to his old friend, and academy classmate, Chuck Larson.
Christal Hayes / USA TODAY

Larson died in 2014 at age 77 and was buried at the Naval Academy Cemetary in Annapolis. Before his death, McCain picked a burial plot right next to his, both at the edge of a hill overlooking the Severn River.

McCain's resting place was marked Saturday afternoon with two wooden stakes, one marked with the location and McCain's name. Parked in the middle of the plot was an orange cone.

A Navy hat and American flag sat nearby at Larson's grave. 

"It's really only fitting," said Navy lieutenant Raymond Dennis, gazing out at the cemetery. "He's so loved here and celebrated. I mean, he was a prisoner of war, tortured for five years, then continued to serve our nation. This is his home and where he should spend eternity."

Annapolis is a Navy city. The downtown streets are sprinkled with officers in their white uniforms. And McCain seems to be taught almost like a school lesson. His biography is memorized like trivia by many, including Dennis. 

As his dog, Maverick, dried off from a swim in the Severn River, Dennis said many young naval officers jog through the cemetery as almost a guide through history, remembering the leaders of yesterday. 

"It's a way for them to connect with the past," he said. "I'm sure everyone here will want to maintain that closeness with McCain and his legacy."

That legacy and his code of honor is what so many at his alma mater say defined him over any headline or any political maneuvering. 

It's what made him likable to nearly everyone, no matter political affiliation or beliefs. 

"Everyone can learn from him, that sense of resilience and decency and respect," Dennis added. "It's very sad. I think his death will cause a void." 

