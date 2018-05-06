'We never truly know another's pain'

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday of an apparent suicide at age 55. Spade, whose handbag designs were known to be preppy, clean and bright — perfect, to many — was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment, prompting an outpouring of grief from celebrities and fans alike. "We never truly know another's pain or the burden they carry," Ivanka Trump tweeted. Spade leaves behind her husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade) and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, for whom the Frances Valentine brand was named in 2016. Suicide is a complex problem, but efforts focused on prevention and mental health treatment can help, experts say. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online. Warning signs include:

Talking about wanting to die or about feeling hopeless, lacking purpose, being in pain or being a burden

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or exhibiting anxiety

Displaying rage, recklessness or extreme mood swings

Remembering Kate Spade: 1962-2018 On June 5, 2018, law-enforcement officials said fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. Click forward to revisit her career, like this 2004 photo of her posing with her handbags and shoes from that season's collection. 01 / 15 On June 5, 2018, law-enforcement officials said fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. Click forward to revisit her career, like this 2004 photo of her posing with her handbags and shoes from that season's collection. 01 / 15

Trump administration accused of violating human rights

The United Nations human rights office told the Trump administration Tuesday to "immediately halt" separating children from their parents after they cross the U.S. border with Mexico. The policy, which Trump has repeatedly and incorrectly blamed on Democrats, is "unlawful" and "a serious violation of the rights of the child," the U.N. said. The announcement comes less than a week after U.S. organizations filed an emergency request with the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights, of which the U.S. is a member, asking it to intervene on the issue. The Trump administration policy is different from that of the unaccompanied minors who were "lost," though many are conflating the situations on social media. The Trump administration is also cracking down on asylum seekers, many of whom fled fearing that they or their children would be killed as drug-cartel violence and political turmoil worsen in parts of Central America. On U.S. TV, Republicans have aired more than 14,000 campaign ads touting a tough Trump-style immigration platform this year.

A woman holds a baby during a protest against the Trump policy of separating children from their parents at the in front of the Department of Justice, on June 1, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Even conservatives are calling out Trump for uninviting Eagles

Fewer than 10 Philadelphia Eagles players reportedly planned to show up for President Trump's ceremony to honor the Super Bowl champs. Awkward photo ops may have abounded, but Trump said his cancellation of the Tuesday ceremony was because Eagles players "decided to abandon their fans," claiming they disagreed with Trump's demand that "they proudly stand for the National Anthem." Here's the thing, though: No Eagles players ever kneeled during the anthem last season. The next morning, Trump shifted goalposts to the NFL's new kneeling policy: "NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" he tweeted. Conservative commentators from Jonah Goldberg to Ben Shapiro described Trump's attempt to conflate the Eagles with kneeling players as "deceitful propaganda" and "acting childishly." And when Fox News covered the cancellation, the network showed Eagles players kneeling — in prayer. The network later apologized. Fans were still invited to the White House Tuesday for the anthem. At least one man kneeled.

A political titan calls it quits

Billionaire David Koch will step away from the conservative political empire built with his older brother in the face of undisclosed health issues. Koch will leave the board of the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which planned to spend $400 million in this year's elections, as his health, in the words of older brother Charles Koch, "has continued to deteriorate." David Koch will also retire from his brother's Kansas-based conglomerate, Koch Industries. The two brothers have become among the most vilified figures in Democratic circles by injecting their fortunes to support small-government, free-market policies, which critics say serve their own business interests. Their network counts 700 donors pledged to giving $100,000 a year — at least.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com