JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami last weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java.

The country’s volcanology agency said Thursday that the Anak Krakatau volcano’s alert status had been raised to the second highest level and the exclusion zone more than doubled to a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius.

The eruption on Saturday night caused part of the island in the Sunda Strait to collapse into the sea, apparently generating tsunami waves of more than 2 meters (61/2 feet).

The government has warned Sunda Strait communities to stay a kilometer (less than a mile) away from the coastline because of the risk of another tsunami.

Deadly tsunami sweeps Indonesia coast Residents inspect a house damaged by a tsunami, in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano killed a number of people around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, sending a wall of water crashing some 65 feet (20 meters) inland and sweeping away hundreds of houses including hotels, the government and witnesses said. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: XJAK106 TOPSHOT - An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on December 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. - A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 168 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, officials said on December 23, 2018 voicing fears that the toll was set to rise. (Photo by Azwar Ipank / AFP)AZWAR IPANK/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BS8N6 epaselect epa07246137 An Indonesian man looks at ruined vehicles after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, 23 December 2018. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 43 people dead and 584 others have been injured after a tsunami hit the coastal regions of the Sunda Strait. EPA-EFE/DIAN TRIYULI HANDOKO ORG XMIT: BGL03 People search for relatives among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami occurred after the eruption of a volcano around Indonesia's Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, sending water crashing ashore and sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) ORG XMIT: XJAK107 People inspect the damage at a tsunami-ravaged neighborhood in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami occurred after the eruption of a volcano around Indonesia's Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, sending water crashing ashore and sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: XJAK118 Debris littered a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami occurred after the eruption of a volcano around Indonesia's Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, sending water crashing ashore and sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) ORG XMIT: XJAK114 Rescuers remove the body of a victim from a damaged building in Carita on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on December 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. - A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 168 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, officials said on December 23, 2018 voicing fears that the toll was set to rise. (Photo by RONALD / AFP)RONALD/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BS8NL epa07246263 Relatives mourn at a health facility where the bodies of tsunami victims are collected, in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, 23 December 2018. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 43 people dead and 584 others have been injured after a tsunami hit the coastal regions of the Sunda Strait. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

