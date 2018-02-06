A Facebook post from KSL-TV, Salt Lake City, quotes trucker Darren Phillips of Taylorsville, Utah: Putting a suspect attempting to disarm a trooper into a chokehold was "the craziest thing" he's ever done despite serving two tours in Iraq.

Linda Dono, USA TODAY

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is praising an Iraq War veteran for his role in apprehending a suspect and helping a trooper who was in danger of being shot.

Trucker Darren Phillips of Taylorsville, Utah, pulled over after seeing an altercation between a trooper and a suspect Thursday near Green River, Wyoming, about 140 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

“I put my brakes on, and I jump out. And by this time, the trooper is on his back and the guy is on top of him," Phillips told KSL-TV, Salt Lake City. "The trooper saw me running over and as soon as I got up to him, he says, ‘He’s going for my gun.' "

Phillips put the suspect in a chokehold. A Facebook post from the TV station quotes Phillips: It was the "craziest thing" he's ever done despite serving two tours in Iraq.

Phillips said his training in the Marines and Army National Guard helped him subdue the man and pull him off the trooper.

The trucker's intervention followed a traffic stop that took a turn for the worse when the trooper suspected "additional criminal activity," according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Dustin Lucas Roberts, 36, of McKinleyville, California, was arrested May 31, 2018, after assaulting a Wyoming state trooper during a traffic stop.

Sweetwater County (Wyoming) Detention Center

The suspect, identified as Dustin Roberts, 36, of McKinleyville, California, attempted to flee on foot, the police agency said.

Roberts ran into traffic, according to the highway patrol. The trooper pursued, leading to a scuffle.

Roberts attempted to disarm the trooper as part of the altercation, according to authorities.

That's when Phillips stepped in. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that an additional trooper also assisted to arrest Roberts.

Both the trooper, whose name was not released, and Roberts sustained minor injuries, the highway patrol said. Phillips was uninjured.

Roberts was transported to Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming, for further processing.

Troopers found 74 pounds of marijuana and some cocaine in the Roberts' car, Highway Patrol Lt. Ben Schlosser said.

Roberts remained in jail Saturday with a $125,000 bond, charged with three drug offenses and an interference with a peace officer, according to detention center records.

Schlosser called Phillips a hero for stepping in to help.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Joel Shannon on Twitter: @JoelShannon91

