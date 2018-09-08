A crew from Samaritan's Purse help a Keswick resident look for items that may have survived the Carr Fire.

REDDING, Calif. — When the Carr Fire burned down her home, Charlotte Bailey thought she had lost everything.

Volunteers from Samaritan's Purse changed that.

Bailey, 78, lived in the house for 27 years until it burned the night of July 26 when she and thousands of her neighbors were forced to evacuate quickly as the wildfire torched hundreds of homes in northwest Redding, about 200 miles north of San Francisco. After Alan Bailey, her husband of 46 years, died in 2008, she kept a special drawer of his personal items.

“I lost the pictures when he was young in uniform in Korea and the letters he wrote before we were married,” she said.

On Tuesday, volunteers from Samaritan's Purse, the Boone, N.C.-based Christian charity that evangelist Franklin Graham heads, helped Bailey clean her property. They sifted through the remains of her home for an hour when a volunteer walked over to her carrying something.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Bailey, who couldn’t hold back tears. “I said, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Al’s dog tags.’”

A Samaritan's Purse volunteer hands Charlotte Bailey her dead husband's dog tags, which were found while sifting through the ashes of her home. The Carr Fire destroyed Bailey's home.

Kaitlynn Lahm of Samaritan's Purse also recalled the emotional moment the volunteer showed Bailey the tags.

" 'I thought I would not have a thing to remember him by,' " Lahm remembered Bailey saying.

Her husband’s graduation ring from the University of Iowa and his glasses followed.

“They all need a little cleaning,” Bailey said, laughing. “I’m going to make shadowbox with them.”

Have those items helped her feel less of the loss?

“It’s like you haven’t lost everything,” she said.

In the 2½ weeks since the Carr Fire began, 1,077 homes, 22 commercial structures and 500 outbuildings such as sheds, garages or barns have been destroyed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire. Many went up in flames the same night as Bailey's house.

The wildfire began July 23 with a flat tire, the rim of a trailer scraping the road, creating sparks and igniting dry brush near Whiskeytown Lake west of Redding, state investigators said.

The Carr Fire alone, one of 17 major fires burning in the state, has grown to almost 280 square miles. That's a bigger area than the city of Chicago, and because it's less than half contained, it could eclipse the footprint of New York City.