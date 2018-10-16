Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlines Trump administration policies as he speaks to new immigration judges, in Falls Church, Va., on Sept. 10, 2018.

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday called Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and likely murder "a big deal," adding that the Justice Department was "seriously evaluating" a possible role in the investigation.

Sessions, appearing at a briefing on an unrelated topic, said Khashoggi's uncertain fate is part of an "unacceptable trend" in which journalists are being targeted across the globe.

"Probably, the world has not acted sufficiently to it," Sessions said, adding that such acts "separate countries from the developed world."

The attorney general declined further comment on whether the U.S. was merely weighing possible involvement in the investigation or whether American authorities have been invited to participate in the inquiry.

"The FBI understands its responsibility," he said.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government who lived in self-imposed exile in the United States, went missing Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée.

The journalist has been a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, which has reported that Turkish authorities have informed U.S. officials that investigators had recordings proving that Khashoggi was killed.

The Saudi government has denied that it played any role in a plot against the journalist.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he spoke to King Salman, and that the kingdom’s leader "firmly denied" involvement in the disappearance and alleged murder of Khashoggi. Trump also suggested that "rogue killers" may have been responsible, without providing any evidence for the theory.

"I feel sorry about it; the president feels sorry about it," Sessions said, referring to Khashoggi.

Sessions also addressed his uncertain status in wake of Trump's continuing criticism. Last month, the president unleashed his strongest rebuke yet, claiming in an interview with Hill.TV: "I don't have an attorney general."

"The president speaks his mind; he's been frustrated by my recusal," Sessions said, referring from his decision to remove himself from deliberations in the continuing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Nevertheless, the attorney general said he is "pleased and honored'' to continue to serve and "will do so as long as it is appropriate to do so."

