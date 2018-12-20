WASHINGTON - James Wolfe, a former aide on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was sentenced two months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in an investigation of his contacts with reporters and the leaking of classified information.

Wolfe was the Senate's longtime director of security for the intelligence committee before retiring in May. He was charged in June with three counts with making false statements to federal investigators, who during the investigation seized emails and phone records belonging to New York Times correspondent Ali Watkins, whom he'd reportedly dated.

Along with his two-month sentence, Wolfe was ordered to pay a $7,000 fine. He faced a maximum of five years in prison for the charge but was recommended anywhere from zero to six months. Prosecutors, however, argued he should spend two years behind bars due to the veracity of his conduct and the senior position he held, according to BuzzFeed news.

Former Director of Security for the Senate Intelligence Committee James Wolfe leaves U.S. District Court on June 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Zach Gibson, Getty Images

An emotional Wolfe read a statement before his sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, apologizing for lying to investigators but standing by his denials of ever leaking classified information, a crime he was never charged with, according to media reports.

"I am beyond embarrassed, beyond humiliated," Wolfe told the judge, according to the Washington Post.

Watkins was one of four reporters who prosecutors alleged communicated with Wolfe.

The FBI focused on Wolfe as the source of an April 3, 2017, article written by Watkins while she was a reporter at BuzzFeed News in which she identified former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page as being in contact with a Russian intelligence officer in 2013. Watkins joined The Times in December 2017.

Prosecutors notified Watkins in February that Justice had obtained information on her Google email accounts and Verizon phone, The New York Times reported.

The action departed from traditional practice by federal authorities, who generally notify reporters in advance before seeking their communications.

It is the first known instance in which the Trump administration has seized records from a journalist during the course of a leak investigation.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

