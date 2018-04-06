Jessica Alba, an actress and an entrepreneur, has already made it abundantly clear she's not airing her dirty laundry online.

“I just don’t need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, ‘Today I (effed) up as a mom.’ It’s none of your damn business,” Alba told Redbook earlier this year.

That doesn't mean the founder of Honest Company, who just wrapped filming L.A.'s Finest (a Bad Boys spin-off with Grabrielle Union), won't share some less-than-perfect parenting moments.

'Mom, where's my...'

Alba told InStyle magazine about a default response she has with her and husband Cash Warren's three kids: daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, and son Hayes, 3 months.

Alba doesn't let fear or doubt stop her

In the article, Alba also discusses her biggest motivator, which she says is people "not believing in me."

"I'm so shallow," she said.

Alba's not alone. Believing we're somehow not good enough is a human condition, but she tries to turn that into a positive for her children by not letting fear stop her and showing them that she continues to challenge herself.

"I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone. And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids."

Family Fridays and getting older

Jessica Alba and hubby Cash Warren have 3 children all with unique "H" names: Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Alba said one constant in her life is working toward something. Accomplishing one goal and then another. She slowed down after the birth of her children but then found herself "right back in the hustle."

So, she established Family Fridays. It's a designated time for her family to connect with each other.

"It's our game night. We get on teams and play Clue. Honor is really good. I love when she wins — she's strategic."

The hustle is simply part of who she is, Alba said, but getting older — she's now 37 — has brought perspective about worrying so much.

"Yes, why did I care so much? That's something I really appreciate now that I'm getting older. I give so little (expletive), so little. All that matters is to be happy and live your life."

