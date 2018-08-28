JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s

Attention JetBlue frequent-fliers: changes are on the way.

The airline isn’t making major changes to its points scheme, but JetBlue’s TrueBlue program members will soon see an updated website for tracking and redeeming their points.

JetBlue is alerting customers to the change in an e-mail on Tuesday. “In addition to having a more intuitive, modern interface, the new TrueBlue portal will also be easier to navigate on all of your devices,” the carrier promised in an e-mail. The change isn't happening immediately, but will roll out in the "coming weeks."

The notice of the TrueBlue "refresh" comes a day after JetBlue raised its fees for checked bags and ticket changes.

As for True Blue, the site and program update isn’t a huge shakeup. But there are some minor changes members are likely to find of interest.

The most significant is an update to JetBlue’s “Family Pooling” option that lets members pool points for collective redemptions. Soon, that option will become “Points Pooling” – a “more flexible and user-friendly way to pool points,” according to JetBlue.

Once that change takes effect, JetBlue members can designate a pool of up to seven TrueBlue members, “family or not.”

“Instead of contributing a set percentage, members will contribute 100% of their points to the pool. But don't worry, members can redeem or leave the pool with their unused points whenever they choose,” JetBlue explains in its email. “The Pool Leader, formerly called the Head of Household, (must be 21 years of age or older) will be able to give other members in the pool privileges to redeem points from the entire pooled balance.”

At the same time, JetBlue says its “TrueBlue Badges” will be suspended. The social media-inspired badges are earned for achieving various items, including certain travel thresholds. Some badges afforded members the chance to win extra TrueBlue points that could be used toward reward redemptions.

JetBlue tells USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that the badges will return “in the coming months,” with enhancement. Members will retain all of their earned badges once they return.

