JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
11/11/16 4:44:24 PM -- New York JFK, NY -- JetBlue unveils the new "retro jet" paint scheme in New York. -- Photo by Sara Snyder, Freelance ORG XMIT: SS 135735 JetBlue retro je 11/11/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 pulls into a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
Fliers were treated to themed cupcakes as JetBlue start seasonal non-stop service to Palm Springs on its new "RetroJet" livery Airbus A321 on Nov. 11, 2016.
Customers on JetBlue's New York-Palm Springs, Calif., round-trip on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive these special 'retro' amenity kits.
JetBlue is offering special retro post cards to coincide with the rollout of its new 'RetroJet livery.
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
This former TWA flight attendant wore her original TWA flight attendant uniform during JetBlue's retro-themed aviation fashion show that unveiled its A320 'RetroJet' on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.

Attention JetBlue frequent flyers: Changes are on the way.

The airline isn’t making major changes to its points scheme, but JetBlue’s TrueBlue program members will soon see an updated website for tracking and redeeming their points.

JetBlue is alerting customers to the change in an email Tuesday. “In addition to having a more intuitive, modern interface, the new TrueBlue portal will also be easier to navigate on all of your devices,” the carrier promised. The change isn't happening immediately, but will roll out in the "coming weeks."  

The notice of the TrueBlue "refresh" comes a day after JetBlue raised its fees for checked bags and ticket changes.  

As for True Blue, the site and program update isn’t a huge shake-up. But there are some minor changes members are likely to find of interest.

TODAY IN THE SKYJetBlue to charge $30 for first checked bag; will others follow?

The most significant is an update to JetBlue’s “Family Pooling” option that lets members pool points for collective redemptions. Soon, that option will become “Points Pooling” – a “more flexible and user-friendly way to pool points,” according to JetBlue.

Once that change takes effect, JetBlue members can designate a pool of up to seven TrueBlue members, “family or not.”

TODAY IN THE SKYJetBlue: New Airbus A220s to offer more seats, bigger bins on Embraer routes

“Instead of contributing a set percentage, members will contribute 100% of their points to the pool. But don't worry, members can redeem or leave the pool with their unused points whenever they choose,” JetBlue explains in its email. “The Pool Leader, formerly called the Head of Household, (must be 21 years of age or older) will be able to give other members in the pool privileges to redeem points from the entire pooled balance.”

At the same time, JetBlue says its “TrueBlue Badges” will be suspended. The social media-inspired badges are earned for achieving various items, including certain travel thresholds. Some badges afforded members the chance to win extra TrueBlue points that could be used toward reward redemptions.

JetBlue tells USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that the badges will return “in the coming months,” with enhancement. Members will retain all of their earned badges once they return.

TODAY IN THE SKYJetBlue rolls out special 'Blueprint' livery on Embraer E190

JetBlue rolls out special 'Blueprint' livery on Embraer E190
JetBlue provided this undated photo of an Embraer E190 painted in the carrier's new "Blueprint" special livery.
2017 09 Airbus 1500 Gallery 25
A jetBlue Airbus A320 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July 2017.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
