Chrissy Teigen lays a congratulatory smooch on husband John Legend after he won his first Emmy Sunday, joining the EGOT club.

John Legend is living up to his name, becoming the first African-American man to join the prestigious EGOT club.

The singer took home an Emmy from Sunday's Creative Arts ceremony for his producer role on NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," which won live variety special.

An Emmy had been the only remaining piece of the EGOT crown missing from his trophy case. The singer already had 10 Grammys, an Oscar for his original song from 2014's "Selma" and a Tony for producing the 2017 revival of the play "Jitney."

The significance of the EGOT was not lost on him.

"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories," Legend noted on Instagram Sunday night. "Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."

Wife Chrissy Teigen posted a video of Legend using the bench from his piano to place the Emmy on the top shelf of his trophy wall. "Perfect," she whispers n the background.

She captioned the video, "And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day," referencing a popular internet joke that claims Legend looks like the animated TV aardvark, Arthur.

That post followed a congratulatory backstage photo of Legend with Lloyd Webber and Rice, with the caption "EGOT GOATS."

"BIG CONGRATS TO JOHN LEGEND BECOMING THE FIRST BLACK MAN TO COMPLETE THE EGOT!" crowed Chance the Rapper. "SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU MAN"

BIG CONGRATS TO JOHN LEGEND BECOMING THE FIRST BLACK MAN TO COMPLETE THE EGOT! SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU MAN 💯💯 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 10, 2018

"Late Late Show" host James Corden also paid tribute, writing, "What @johnlegend achieved last night is beyond exceptional. He is 39 years old and the first black man to win the EGOT. He did it with an obscene amount of talent, but also with grace, humility and a generosity of spirit. It is an incredible moment for him and his family."

What @johnlegend achieved last night is beyond exceptional. He is 39 years old and the first black man to win the EGOT. He did it with an obscene amount of talent, but also with grace, humility and a generosity of spirit. It is an incredible moment for him and his family x — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 10, 2018

Legend joins an elite club of only 15 stars to win in competitive categories at each of showbiz's biggest awards shows: Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

Before Sunday, there were only 12: Legend was joined by his co-producers from "Superstar," composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice.

The elite group of winners includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. (Lopez, the "The Book of Mormon" and "Frozen" songwriter, who was 38 when he achieved EGOT status, is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend is 39.)

Legend could win a second trophy for his title role in "Superstar," when the Primetime Emmys take place on Sept. 17 (NBC, 8 EDT/5 PDT).

epa07009547 Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (L), American singer-songwriter John Legend (C) and author Tim Rice (R) hold their Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 September 2018. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor excellence in Television technical categories such as makeup, casting direction, costume design, editing and cinematography. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on 17 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER ORG XMIT: MAN129

The latest award caps a special year for Lloyd Webber, who turned 70 this year and whose autobiography, "Unmasked," came out in the spring along with a massive, four-CD collection of his songs performed by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lana Del Rey and Madonna. He was the subject of a Grammy Awards tribute, and winter Olympics fans would have noticed Lloyd Webber soundtracks for several skaters.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" beat out the telecasts of the Grammys, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, as well as the benefit show "Night of Too Many Stars" on HBO.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Emmy Awards 2018: The nominees

