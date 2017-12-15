Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) listen to testimony during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing concerning the roles and responsibilities for defending the nation against cyber attacks, on Capitol Hill, Oct. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – From Sen. John McCain’s perch atop the Armed Services Committee, he has been a hawk for Pentagon funding but has pecked and scratched Republicans and Democrats alike on issues from supplying lethal arms to Ukraine to President Donald Trump’s policy-by-tweet decision to ban transgender troops from the military.

McCain, who entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1954, is a decorated combat pilot who refused release before his fellow Vietnam War prisoners from the notorious Hanoi Hilton. He retired from the Navy in 1981 and has kept a keen eye on military issues in Congress. McCain has been chairman of the committee since 2015, and for several years had been the ranking Republican.

“First and foremost, I think of him as a guy who is very strategic and thoughtful about how we won the wars we were in. He’s up with Sam Nunn as great national security senators,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior military analyst at the Brookings Institution, referring to Nunn, the Georgia Democratic Senator who also chaired Armed Services. “There are very few others. He is going to think an issue through so well.”

Once committed to combat, U.S. troops have found in McCain a champion. From the U.S.-led NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999 to the surge of troops in Iraq in 2007 that temporarily quelled violence there to calling for a comprehensive strategy in the Middle East, McCain has placed a premium on winning on the battlefield.

"He has always emphasized the importance of prevailing," O'Hanlon said. "He was going to make sure we weren't going to walk away from it while we were in it."

This year, McCain, the Arizona Republican, shepherded the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act through Congress, authorizing the Pentagon to spend $700 billion -- $26 billion more than Trump had requested. Trump signed it into law Dec. 12. The bill includes $65 billion for fighting ISIS and the Afghan war.

The bill, which sets spending levels requires separate action by Congress to authorize the funding, boosts pay for troops by 2.4%. It also increases the size of the Army by 7,500 soldiers and adds 1,000 new Marines to raise the levels to 483,500 and 186,000, respectively.

“For too long, cuts to the defense budget have crippled military readiness and put the lives of our service members in danger,” McCain said at the time.

McCain characteristically also used the legislation to implicitly criticize the Pentagon for management of its resources and Trump administration policy.

For example, the bill limits the number of top-level Pentagon bureaucrats and demands better business practices. It also directly addresses “Countering Russian aggression,” noting that country’s “malign influence,” including “election interference,” something Trump has equivocated on. Moreover, it calls for spending $350 million in military aid to Ukraine, whose Crimea region was annexed by Russia. Tellingly, the bill calls for “defensive lethal aid,” -- better known as weapons that can kill – something the Obama administration resisted.

On Dec. 13, he criticized the Trump administration for failing to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role in propping up Bashar al Assad in Syria where a civil war has killed or displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

McCain’s military service and unswerving support for troops in combat have given him a powerful if not unique standing in the Senate, O’Hanlon said.

“He’s always been a hawk,” O’Hanlon said. “But he’s a humane guy. He’s not going to build up an issue for political gain.”

For instance, McCain chided Navy leadership this fall after its 7th Fleet in the Pacific was involved in four ship collisions, two of which killed 17 sailors. One of the ships crippled in a crash at sea was the destroyer USS John S. McCain, named after his father and grandfather.

McCain, during a hearing this fall, told Navy leaders that 100-hour work weeks for sailors was unacceptable. But, O’Hanlon noted, he did not demand resignations, preferring instead to add funding to repair the ships.

“For too long, cuts to the defense budget have crippled military readiness and put the lives of our service members in danger,” McCain said in a statement, noting overworked Navy crews, the Air Force being short 1,500 pilots and Army brigades not ready to fight. “We cannot delay any longer in providing our service members the resources they deserve.”

He also challenged Trump’s ban on transgender troops, announced on Twitter in July. It is being methodically addressed by the Pentagon and the subject of current court battles. Defense Sec. Jim Mattis announced that transgender troops in the ranks would not be drummed out, and the issue of their service would be studied before a new policy was implemented.

Last year, the Obama administration moved to allow transgender troops to serve openly and to begin accepting new recruits and officers. Trump called for a ban on their service, but advocates have generally prevailed in federal court, including a recent decision that will force the Pentagon to begin recruiting them Jan. 1. The Pentagon intends to forward a new policy on transgender troop to Trump in late February.

In August, McCain gave the Pentagon cover to move deliberately.

“It would be a step in the wrong direction to force currently serving transgender individuals to leave the military solely on the basis of their gender identity rather than medical and readiness standards that should always be at the heart of Department of Defense personnel policy,” McCain said in a statement.

McCain’s decision to stand up to Trump over transgender troops squares with his reputation, O’Hanlon said.

“McCain was just not going to go there,” O’Hanlon said. “Basic fairness and decency are bedrock principles for him.”

